Bethenny Frankel Says 'Bitter' Lisa Vanderpump Was Jealous She Landed Rachel Leviss' First Post-Scandoval Interview

"I'm thrilled, iHeart's thrilled, Raquel's thrilled," Frankel said of having Leviss on her podcast. "Lisa Vanderpump, not thrilled? We'll take it. We're all good."

The interview, went down in August, just four months after Leviss made headlines thanks to her internet-breaking affair with Vanderpump Rules co-star, Tom Sandoval.

Leviss and Sandoval shocked the world last March after it was revealed they were romantically involved for months, thereby ending the TomTom co-owner's relationship with longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

And while the interview marked the first time Leviss was speaking out after checking herself into a mental health facility, Frankel says Vanderpump was jealous that Leviss didn't go to her -- her former employer and Vanderpump matriarch -- first.

"Cry me a river," Frankel said during a new episode of her ReWives podcast. "Where was she going to share her story? At Pump, over some rosé, that she's recovered from, and trauma? I don't think so."

She continued, "Sorry, not sorry, we're still all bitter that Raquel months ago came on my podcast and is thrilled she did. That was like the epic, epic example of jealousy."

While Frankel said Vanderpump's not the only one "bitter" over Leviss' appearance on her podcast, the former Real Housewives of New York star said she's not bothered about it, in fact, she's thrilled Leviss came on to share her side of the story.

"And I like Lisa! And Lisa's won- you know, great," Frankel said, quick to clarify her overall stance on the restauranteur. "Enjoy your success. Enjoy your life. Enjoy your life. Enjoy your bar. Enjoy your shows. Enjoy Bravo."

"All good, but we're all okay that you're disappointed," she added. "We're fine with it because we're appointed and thrilled."

Frankel's comments come after Vanderpump shared her thoughts on the interview earlier this month, telling Page Six, "I wish she'd actually come to me instead of sitting in the safety of somebody else's podcast."

Vanderpump continued, "Had she come to me, I think I would've been good to her. Because it's one thing just saying this out here, just saying that out there."

Vanderpump Rules returned for its eleventh season Tuesday, sans Leviss, who launched a podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue, in lieu of returning to the hit Bravo reality show.

As for her reason for stepping back from the series, Leviss said former bestie, Madix, played a big part.

"Looking back and seeing how much pain I was in interacting with James on camera and seeing his new girlfriend," Leviss said of Season 10, "I could only imagine the pain I would cause by filming [Season 11] in the same environment with Ariana."

She called her affair with Sandoval "a huge betrayal," and said she couldn't imagine continuing to have to work with someone who'd done that and then see them interacting with the person you thought was your person ... "it would just be so catastrophic."