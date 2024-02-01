Julia Roberts Shares Rare Look at Relationship with Husband Danny Moder in Happy Birthday Post

Getty

Julia Roberts is singing her husband's praises.

The Oscar winner took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a rare photo of her and Moder in celebration of his 55th birthday.

The photos sees Roberts sitting in front of Moder and leaning back while looking up, smiling and staring into his eyes. Moder also appears to be lovingly looking back at his wife, his arms crossed and resting on her back.

"Happy Birthday to this amazing man who lights up our world. ✨⚡️✨⚡️ #131💞," Roberts captioned the post.

While the Pretty Woman actress doesn't post photos of her husband often, she did share some rare comments about their marriage during an interview on The Today Show in December while promoting her Netflix film, Leave the World Behind.

"Well, it all starts with Danny Moder, you know?" Roberts said while discussing her close-knit family. "He's just really our anchor and our person. And in the most beautiful way, the captain of our ship, you know, truly."

She continued, "And its not, like, giving it all away to him. It's just that for me, understanding how deeply felt life could be really started with him."

Roberts continued to gush over her cinematographer hubby while on the press tour, telling Gayle King on CBS Mornings that Moder is her "person."

"He's just a really...he's just my favorite human," the 56-year-old actress said. "He's so smart and kind and dynamic in the way that he looks at the world and admires people. He's just so strong and loving."