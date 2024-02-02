Wendy Williams Breaks Down in Heartbreaking Documentary Trailer: 'I Have No Money'

Getty

Wendy Williams is front and center for the first time in more than a year as her family worries about court-appointed guardians as well as her health, and Wendy worries about money and her future in a brutally heartbreaking trailer for Lifetime's Where Is Wendy Williams?

Wendy Williams was always a larger-than-life personality, coming to dominate the entertainment world with her fearless attitude and humor on the radio and her eponymous talk show. Then, health troubles took it all away. Now, a documentary asks and answers, Where Is Wendy Williams?

Lifetime dropped an extensive trailer for their upcoming two-part documentary and it is not easy to watch. For fans of Wendy or even those who don't like her, it's hard to see how much she's struggling in her life these days, and even harder to see her family's concerns.

Under court-ordered guardianship, there's a scene of her sister asking why she's not good enough to take care of Wendy, while her son and the rest of the family worry that she might be being taken advantage. They're calling out the whole guardianship system.

Meanwhile, various shots of Wendy seem to hint that her health issues remain quite serious, with concerns about her weight and the consistency of her cognitive awareness being presented. She talks about fame, working, and even laments at one time that she has no money.

Wendy's son Kevin Hunter Jr. said in the trailer that she's "done a really good job at making it seem like everything's okay, but in reality, there's something wrong going on."

The trailer, which was released and quickly removed on Thursday -- but had already been picked up on social media -- depicts a frail Wendy clearly struggling. There's a scene that suggests continuing struggles with alcohol while her family worries she's "losing memory."

Williams departed her talk show amid struggles with addiction and Graves' disease. She spent some time living in a sober house before ending her time on the show.

Sherri Shepherd has permanently taken over her time slot after guest-hosting for Wendy. Ultimately, Wendy's show was officially canceled with Sherri taking over as a new show the following season.

Even in this new trailer, Wendy talks about wanting to return to television and pick her career back up, while her son says, "I feel as though she's worked enough."