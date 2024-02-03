13 Celebs Who Dished On What Really Goes Down In Their Group Chats

Getty

"It's like my biggest claim to fame at this point… starting a huge text chain!"

Have you ever wondered what A-list celebrities or movie castmates actually text each other about? A couple of major stars have actually dished on what goes down in their group chats -- and it turns out that for the most part, they're just like everybody else! While some stars are discussing the Wordle of the day, other co-stars are figuring out when they can schedule the next playdate for their kids. And, of course, there's always the occasional moment that the group chat blows up when their TV show suddenly goes viral on Netflix!

Read on to get a glimpse of what goes down in these celebrity group chats…

1. Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck has a group chat with some of his closest pals -- and it's all about Wordle. The actor and director recently shared that he keeps in touch with celebs like Matt Damon, Jason Bateman and Bradley Cooper every day when they all complete the word game.

"You have to do the Wordle, the Quordle and the Octordle, and add up your score, and then whoever gets the lowest score wins for the day. It's fiercely competitive, and there's a lot of mockery and derision," Ben told The Hollywood Reporter. "So, I'm in training."

2. The Kardashians

There’s always quite a few group chats going for the Kardashian-Jenner clan, composed of various members of the family. In 2018, Kendall shared that she was texting her sisters when she realized that they probably had a separate chat where they gossiped about her.

"I was on a group chat with Khloé and Kourtney the other day and we were talking about something -- I don't even think we were talking bad about one of our other family members -- but I had this realization. I was like, 'Oh my god, do you have a group chat about me?! Do you talk about me in other group chats?' They were like, 'Kendall, you literally don't do anything wrong. We don't talk about you,'" Kendall said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "They're probably lying!"

3. The Stranger Things Cast

The Stranger Things cast have a couple of different group chats -- one for the teens and one for the older cast members. Joe Keery explained that at one point he was a part of the teen chat but eventually got kicked out for being too old. Thankfully, it wasn't a big deal because he still had his other cast mates to chat with! His co-star Natalia Dyer explained that they have another group that also includes Maya Hawke and Charlie Heaton.

"We actually have a text thread that talks [about Nancy and Robin] a bit. We send each other memes of things regarding that ship, which is funny. I think we all thought, 'Oh, people would enjoy this duo.' The internet is a very funny place, so there's a lot of very interesting takes on things going on," Natalie told Netflix.

4. The Top Gun: Maverick Cast

Even after filming wrapped on Top Gun: Maverick, the cast has kept in touch via a group chat. Greg Tarzan Davis said he couldn't share the exact details of what they text about but revealed that Tom Cruise is a big fan of using emojis!

"Of course, we have a Top Gun group chat! I can't tell you what's going on in there, but it's a lot of like, 'Oh Gosh, I can't wait to see you tomorrow,' 'Can't wait to do this. Can't wait to do that.' But we all see each other outside anyways. It's just, like, to be forced to have to come together [for awards shows], it makes it even better," Greg told Us Weekly.

5. The Oppenheimer Cast

Back when Oppenheimer was still filming, the actors who played scientists in the film all joined a WhatsApp group chat which they hilariously called "Oppenhomies." Jack Quaid says it was actually him who started the chat and it was all because he got stranded in Los Alamos, New Mexico, while filming.

"It'ss like my biggest claim to fame at this point… starting a huge text chain," Jack explained during a panel discussion. "I'm leaving [the supermarket], I have my cartful of groceries, I'm on my phone and I realize… there's no Uber. So I steal this grocery cart and I'm rolling it down the highway back to the hotel. That's when I was like, 'All right, I need a rental car and maybe we should start a text chain.'"

6. The Parks and Recreation cast

Parks and Recreation may have wrapped filming back in 2015 but the entire cast is still in touch -- and are still great friends. In fact, they all use the same exact group chat that they did back when they were shooting the show, which initially began as an email chain.

"We all keep in touch, actually. We have a text chain going… We added to it yesterday, actually. Everybody's in pretty close contact. It's a tight group," Adam told Access Hollywood.

7. The Pitch Perfect Cast

It’s been over a decade since Pitch Perfect first hit theaters but the cast is still just as close. In fact, Anna Kendrick says they still have a group chat where they reminisce about old times and upcoming anniversaries.

"We are texting each other going like, 'Oh, my gosh, you guys, it's almost been 10 years and remember this night?' And, like, sending pictures from filming the first riff-off in that empty pool and we're freezing cold. So, it's very -- it's almost, like, disgustingly adorable," Anna told E! News.

8. The Mean Girls Cast

The original Mean Girls cast is still in communication with one another thanks to an active group chat! Jonathan Bennett, who played Aaron Samuels in the film, says he’s always talking to his co-stars -- and the group always makes sure to check in on October 3rd.

"I talk to Danny [Franzese], I talk to Lindsay [Lohan], I talk to Amanda [Seyfried] every once in a while. We have a Mean Girls group chat that lights up every October 3," Jonathan told E! News. "It's like a family. We all got to be involved in this really special movie that meant a lot to a lot of people and you don't always get in your career."

9. The Suits Cast

When Suits was released on Netflix in 2023, the show had a resurgence that the cast definitely didn't see coming. Sarah Rafferty says their group chat went crazy following all the attention -- but Gina Torres later noted that they don't have Meghan Markle's number to add her in on the fun.

"Somebody sent one of the articles that said 'billions of minutes.' And everybody was like, 'Wait, what?!'" Sarah told People.

10. The Twilight Chat

Since Twilight wrapped filming over a decade ago, the stars of the film have all had their careers take off. Despite their rise to fame, they've all kept in touch -- and Ashley Greene says they have a group chat where they still talk.

"We're really, honestly, a big giant family. It's really beautiful to see all these years later -- and all these life stages later -- that we're so supportive of one another," Ashley told E! News.

11. The One Tree Hill Cast

The One Tree Hill cast actually have a few different group chats, including one that's just for the girls and one that's just for the dads. While dishing about what goes down in the girls' chat, Sophia Bush said it was "off the chain."

"Our group texts are lit. If people could see them, I'm like, 'Oh man, this would be something.' We literally have a group text with every girl who's ever been on the show and it's off the chain," Sophia told Bustle.

12. The Lord of the Rings Cast

Elijah Wood has a group chat with some of the Lord of the Rings cast including his co-stars Dominic Monaghan, Sean Astin and Billy Boyd. He says the chat is "constantly going" and they're always either chatting or playing a game.

"It's literally in my phone as The Hobbit," Elijah told WSJ. Magazine. "If we're not texting each other about something, we also do the New York Times crossword mini every day, and we try and beat each other for time."

13. The Iron Claw Cast

While filming The Iron Claw, Zac Efron stepped up as the hype man for the rest of his co-stars. According to Harris Dickinson, Zac was always sending encouraging messages in their group chat.