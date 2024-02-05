Bijou Phillips Shares How She's Doing Amid Danny Masterson Divorce

Getty

The rare life update comes five months after Philips filed for divorce from the disgraced 'The '70s Show' actor, who was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison in his rape retrial earlier that same month.

Bijou Phillips is sharing an update amid her divorce from estranged husband, Danny Masterson.

Phillip made a rare public appearance at a Grammys viewing party Sunday, where she was interviewed by E! News.

"I'm doing good," Phillips, who filed to divorce the disgraced That '70s Show actor in September after he was convicted of rape, said before noting that she and Masterson's 9-year-old daughter, Fianna, are a "great little team."

The quick glimpse into Phillips' life with her daughter comes after a whirlwind year for the Almost Famous alum and her family. Back in May, Masterson, who was arrested on three charges of forcible rape in 2020, was found guilty of raping two women between 2001 and 2003 at his Los Angeles home.

According to the Associated Press, the jury was unable to reach a verdict on a third count alleging he raped a former girlfriend.

Four months later, on September 7, a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge sentenced the 47-year-old to 30 years to life in prison.

While Phillips, who tied the knot with the fellow actor back in 2011, remained by Masterson's side during the trial -- even writing a character letter on his behalf -- she began to distance herself from him once The Ranch actor was sentenced, filing for divorce just days later, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

In the filing, Phillips' attorney, Peter A. Lauzon, told TMZ, "Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter."

The statement continued, "This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter."

Masterson has since agreed to give Phillips both legal and physical custody of Fianna.

Per legal docs obtained by TMZ, he asked for visitation, which will be done under the supervision of prison officials if granted.