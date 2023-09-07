Danny Masterson Rape Victims Call Him 'Pathetic, Disturbed and Extremely Violent' In Court Ahead of Sentencing

Getty

"Your emptiness and your cowardice will be your true legacy ... the world is safer with you behind bars," Jane Doe 2 said before Masterson was sentenced to 30 years behind bars.

The three women who accused Danny Masterson of rape had the chance to speak ahead of his sentencing in Los Angeles Thursday, and they had some choice words for the disgraced actor.

"I don't have to carry around your shame around with me. Now, you have to carry it. You have to sit in a cell and carry it," Jane Doe 2 said in the courtroom. "Your emptiness and your cowardice will be your true legacy. You are pathetic, disturbed and extremely violent. The world is safer with you behind bars."

While she said she forgives the actor, she believes he deserves to be in prison for the rest of his life.

Masterson was accused of raping the women at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003, during the time he was on That '70s Show.

Jane Doe 3, meanwhile, detailed the devastating PTSD she's suffered since being raped at the hands of Masterson, calling it her life sentence.

"After reporting Masterson to Law Enforcement – me and family started being fair gamed by Scientology just as they'd threaten they would. Diagnosed with PTSD, anxiety, panic disorder. Not diagnosed with agoraphobia but I can count on hands the number of times I've left home in years," Jane Doe 3 said in her impact statement, which was read to the court. "Blinding migraines, auras. Severe pain, body/nerves on fire."

"This and so much more – is the life sentence DM and Scientology have given me," the statement concluded.

Jane Doe 1 also spoke, sharing how Scientology ripped apart her family and how reporting Masterson and what he and the church had done to her cost her her relationship with her mother.

"It was the only community I knew my whole life until I was raped by Mr. Masterson ... Danny was a celebrity and therefore, heavily protected by Scientology," Jane Doe 1 shared.

After going to the LAPD, Jane Doe 1 said she was deemed an "enemy of the group" and "lost the ability to be in contact with every person I'd known or loved." She said she contemplated suicide.

"He's not shown ounce of remorse," she added, before maintaining that she wants to see the The Ranch alum behind bars for the safety of all women.

And that's exactly where he'll be, with Masterson receiving 30 years in prison on Thursday after being found guilty on two of three counts of rape back in May.

The judge sentenced Masterson for 15 years to life on each of the two charges Thursday, ordering Masterson to serve both terms consecutively.

"Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person's voice and choice. Your actions 20 years ago were criminal, and that is why you are here," Judge Charlaine Olmedo said, as she handed down Masterson his sentence.