Henry Cavill Reveals Why He Hates Filming Sex Scenes: 'I'm Not a Fan'

Getty

Fans have seen Henry Cavill strip down on camera on shows like The Tudors and The Witcher, but the actor has now admitted that he's "not a fan" of shooting sex scenes.

While appearing on the latest episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Cavill detailed why he dislikes filming intimate scenes.

"I don't understand them -- I'm not a fan. I think there are circumstances where a sex scene actually is beneficial to a movie, rather than just the audience," he told host Josh Horowitz.

"I think sometimes they're overused these days, and it's when you have a sense where you're going, 'Is this really necessary or is it people just with less clothing on?'" he continued. "And that's where you start to get more uncomfortable, and you're thinking, 'There's not a performance here, there's not a piece which is going to carry through to the rest of the movie.'"

Although the Man of Steel star believes sex scenes are often unnecessary, he noted that they can, in fact, be a useful addition to the story if done properly.

"I think sex scenes can be great in a movie," Cavill said. "They can really help with the storytelling, but most of the time the human imagination is going to trump it."

He added, "So, it can be a little bit of a cop-out if a TV show or a movie is just filled with gyrating bodies and you're going, 'OK, but what is this doing for us apart from the idea of oh naked person, great.' [I'm] not a fan of doing [that]."

Cavill previously recalled an awkward moment that went down while filming an intimate scene for The Tutors, which ran from 2007 to 2010. In an interview with Men's Fitness back in 2015, per Daily Mail, the now-40-year-old revealed he got an erection while shooting a sex scene with a female actress.

"It's only happened to me once," Cavill recalled at the time. "A girl had to be on top of me, she had spectacular breasts and I hadn't rearranged my stuff into a harmless position. She's basically rubbing herself all over me and, um, it got a bit hard."