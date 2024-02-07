Landon Barker Announces Breakup with Charli D'Amelio

Instagram

Charli D'Amelio has not yet commented about her relationship status following Landon Barker's Instagram Stories announcement that they "broke up to focus on ourselves."

Fans of young love had to take a pause to mourn the end of Landon Barker and Charli D'Amelio's romance after a year and a half of dating.

The couple first confirmed their relationship in July 2022. Just months later, Landon was in the ballroom offering support as Charli and mom Heidi D'Amelio both competed on Dancing with the Stars, which Charli would go on to win.

Late Tuesday night, the son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker took to his Instagram Stories to announce that they were going their separate ways. According to The Daily Mail, the last time they were spotted together publicly was in November at the L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth Celebration.

"Hey everyone. I would like to let you guys know that Charli and I are no longer together," Landon wrote. "We broke up to focus on ourselves."

"We are still friends and have so much love for each other," he continued. "I am incredibly grateful for the time we shared and hope you can respect our decisions. Thank you, love you all so much!"

Instagram

It certainly appears that things are still good with the pair, as the most recent post shared to Landon's main Instagram grid is still one of the two of them together from six weeks ago.

Charli, who boasts an impressive 45.1 million followers on IG, has yet to publicly comment, though she has posted since Landon's announcement. Just a couple of hours after his post, she dropped a mirror selfie with no caption to her own IG Stories.

On her TikTok account, where she has the most followers for a US account at 151.9 million, Charli's latest posts are a tease for her Dunkin' ad with Ben Affleck that premiered during the Grammys and a cheeky Kardashians spoof.

In September 2023, Charli spoke with TooFab about her relationship, admitting that the couple had almost called it quits amid figuring out how to grow up, grow together, and do it all in the public eye.

"I think we went through a lot, both personally and together. Just growing up, like normal growing up things -- growing up into a relationship, growing up into adulthood," she said. "And figuring out how to navigate that while being in a relationship. Normal things that everyone goes through, but obviously in front of a lot more people."