Sunny Hostin Discovers Her Ancestors 'Likely' Owned Slaves on Finding Your Roots

"I'm a little bit in shock," she told host Henry Louis Gates, Jr. "I didn't think my family was originally from Spain and slaveholders."

Sunny Hostin has discovered her ancestors may have been involved in slave trade.

Hostin was the latest guest on PBS' Finding Your Roots this week, where host Henry Louis Gates, Jr. revealed a number of things to The View co-host -- including that she is only 7% Puerto Rican indigenous. Hostin originally assumed she was half Puerto Rican.

However, the most shocking revelation was that researchers also found that Hostin's "third great-grandfather, Fermín, was the son of a merchant who was likely involved in the slave trade."

"Fermín himself owned at least one human being," explained Gates Jr. "What's more, moving back on this line, we found that it originates in Galicia, Spain — evidence of Sunny's deeper ancestry and her family ties to Spain's colonial past."

Hostin was taken aback by the information, but told Gates Jr it's "great" as she can share the information now with her children.

Hostin revealed that her husband Emmanuel "Manny" Hostin is also part Spanish and part Haitian.

"I think it's actually pretty interesting that my husband and I have shared roots, so I do appreciate that, and I think it's great for our children to know this information. I guess it’s a fact of life that this is how some people made their living, on the backs of others," the television personality said.