Denise Richards Slams Speculation She's Collaborating With Daughter Sami On OnlyFans

Denise Richards has responded to the backlash surrounding a presumed collaboration with daughter Sami Sheen on OnlyFans.

Back in October, the actress/reality star shocked fans when she asked whether she and her 19-year-old daughter Sheen should "do another collaboration soon" on the site. The post has since been deleted from the adult subscription platform.

While appearing on The Viall Files with Nick Viall, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum clarified what the post meant, insisting she did not collaborate with her daughter.

"They're so judgmental to me and people are like, 'How can you do this? Your daughter.'" she told Viall. "I didn't collaborate with my daughter."

The Wild Things actress strongly shot down the idea all together, saying she was "protecting her" 19-year-old daughter -- who she shares with Charlie Sheen -- from even entering into the industry.

"Did I do a picture with my daughter's faces and I that was on social media? Yes. Did I collaborate with my daughter for like a sexual OnlyFans shoot? Abso-f--king-lutely not," she said. "That is not true. I haven't even been on my daughter's site. I was protecting her as a young woman coming into this industry, being judged."

Richards went on to explain how she can relate to her daughter being judged thanks to some of her own past work.

"Because it's not fair that, whether people agree or not, and it's easy to judge, how can I judge stuff with some of the things I've done in my career," she explained.

"Like when I was in Wild Things and I did Playboy, did I ever think, 'Oh gosh, one day when my kids are older...' You don't think about that stuff because it seems so far away. Well, then that day comes and you're like, 'Well s--t, I have to deal with this.' It's hard."

Richards took the plunge and joined OnlyFans in June 2022. The decision came after she called out her daughter's haters and her ex husband Sheen for criticizing Sami's decision to join OnlyFans at 18. Richards teased that "perhaps I should open my own account" in solidarity with her daughter.

Sami's decision to join the adult content platform came under fire her dad, who initially slammed her foray onto OnlyFans before coming around to it.