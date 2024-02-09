Brittany Mahomes Hits Back at Haters After Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Debut

Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Detroit Lions WAG Kelly Stafford also to her defense, urging Mahomes not to be "ashamed."

Brittany Mahomes has made a not so subtle dig at the haters after her big Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut.

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named as the newest Rookie for the publication's 60th Anniversary issue on Thursday -- a decision which was met with both celebration and a bit of backlash.

Some felt she only landed the gig because of her husband, as well as her new friendship with Taylor Swift. Others, however, praised her stunning portraits.

After reposting some of the more celebratory posts from friends, Mahomes also addressed some of the negativity -- and overcoming it -- in an an Instagram Story to her 1.8 million followers.

"I'm here to tell you. People will dislike you. People will love you," she wrote. "Don't let any of that define you. KEEP SHINING and being YOU."

Fellow WAG Kelly Stafford --- the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford --- also came out in support of Mahomes. Taking to Instagram, Stafford shared an emotional caption alongside a carousel of athletes' wives, defending them for using "the platform" they have been "handed."

"These are just a few of the many women who I look up to ... the ones that have used their position in this life to build businesses, give back and overall do good in this world," she wrote alongside images which featured Mahomes, football fashion designer Kristin Juszczyk, Ayesha Curry and more.

"So for those of you who are wondering if it's appropriate to use the platform you were handed, I would say it absolutely is," she wrote. "Don’t be ashamed of how you received it, be grateful and use it. Use it to support your family, use it to give back, use it to create positive change, use it for good."

"Even if you misstep along the way, stay true to yourself and your values and you will do more good than bad," she wrote, before adding, "It's hard not to feel ashamed that what you have is because of someone you are married to and I know Matthew gave me this platform but I’ve used it to create a community."

She ended her post by telling others to "keep lifting one another up."

A teaser video from Mahomes' SI photoshoot showed her in several swimsuits --- all in red in support of the Chiefs.

The video's caption makes no mention of her husband, with the publication choosing to instead focus on celebrating Mahomes in her own right as an entrepreneur and a mom of two.

"Brittany Mahomes is your newest 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie! Owner of the Kansas City Current NWSL team, former pro athlete, wife and mother, Brittany emerges as the epitome of a modern-day powerhouse," the mag's Editor in chief, MJ Day said in statement. "Founder of the world's first ever dedicated stadium for women's sports, Brittany's journey has surpassed all expectations, inspiring others with her tenacity and unyielding determination."