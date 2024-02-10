12 Celebrities Who Are Rooting For The Chiefs At The Super Bowl

Getty

"My favorite thing to yell at the TV when you play, no matter what the score is is, 'I love you Chiefs!'"

It's officially Super Bowl weekend and Kansas City Chiefs fans are ready to watch their team win it all against the San Francisco 49ers. Over the course of this season, the team has gained thousands of new fans thanks to tight end Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift. Many people have tuned in just to get a quick glimpse of Taylor cheering on her man from the crowd. But Taylor isn't the only famous fan in the stands. The Chiefs actually have quite a few dedicated celebrity supporters, who can often be seen on the sidelines or wearing team jerseys. And one thing is for sure -- they'll definitely be rooting for the Chiefs this weekend no matter where they are.

Find out which stars are major Chiefs fans…

1. Eric Stonestreet

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Eric Stonestreet has been a long time Chiefs fan -- telling People that he was dedicated to them even when the team wasn't at the top of their game. He even got the chance to watch them win the Super Bowl in 2023.

"Not only are these guys champions, they are great guys and it starts at the top with the Hunt family. I've never loved a team or a sport more and to have this window of success right now with coach and Patrick and this team makes this 51-year-old feel like an 8-year-old on a never ending Christmas Eve!" Eric wrote on Instagram. "Congratulations to all the people that truly put in all the hard work to give us this amazing life experience and to their families that support them!"

2. Paul Rudd

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Paul Rudd is a huge fan of the Chiefs and can often be seen on the sidelines at football games. When the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2020, Paul and his son Jack made their way to the field and couldn't contain their excitement.

"It feels like I'm seeing colors for the first time in my life," Paul said in a video captured by Fox Sports. "Poor Jack had a nosebleed, he was so excited. Nothing's better than this."

3. Jason Sudeikis

Jason Sudeikis was raised right near Kansas City so it only makes sense that he's been a Chiefs fan almost all of his life. He's been spotted sitting on the sidelines at Arrowhead Stadium, and even when he's not at the game, he's still repping his team. In 2020, he had to miss a game for the Critics Choice Awards, and wore a pair of Chiefs socks to show his support for the team.

4. Melissa Etheridge

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Melissa Etheridge has been a fan of the Chiefs for quite some time, and has even been able to take the field in support of her team. In 2017 and 2019, she performed the national anthem before the Chiefs played in the AFC Championship. Then, in 2021, she debuted a tune she had written for the team on The Dan Patrick Show.

"I'd like to thank the NFL, especially my Chiefs. They gave me something to smile about, yeah, you saved my sanity," she sang.

5. Henry Cavill

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

When Henry Cavill began spending more time in America, he realized that he needed to pick a sports team to root for. Since Superman hailed from Kansas, he decided the Chiefs would be a good team to support.

"Spending a lot of time in America, learning to enjoy football, I realized I had to pick a team… I was trying to think of something which would always stick and I figured, 'Superman is from Kansas.' I was playing Superman at the time and it just kind of made sense to me," Henry shared during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.

6. Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt grew up in Missouri, so he's been a lifelong fan of the Chiefs. In 2020, he stepped out for the SAG Awards wearing a Chiefs baseball cap, celebrating their recent AFC Championship Game win. Then in 2023, he predicted that the Chiefs were going to make it to the Super Bowl. When he was asked who he thought was going to win, he told TMZ, "Chiefs, baby!"

7. Don Cheadle

Don Cheadle was born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri so he's got a close connection to the Chiefs. Through the years, he's been a passionate fan of the team and has appeared in Super Bowl commercials that have aired while his team is playing the big game.

"It's the Super Bowl, which is always a big deal. Plus my team is in it -- and is probably going to win, let's be honest. It's gotta be the Kansas City Chiefs. That's it," Don told Forbes while discussing one of his commercials.

8. Miranda Lambert

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In 2023, Miranda Lambert revealed herself to be a Chiefs fan when she picked them to win the Super Bowl. She showed her support in a Chiefs sweatshirt, explaining that she was rooting for Patrick Mahomes who also hails from Texas.

"Let's go @Chiefs! Rootin for my fellow East Texan @PatrickMahomes #mahomies #ChiefsKingdom #15," Miranda wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

8. Heidi Gardner

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Saturday Night Live star Heidi Gardner has been a passionate Chiefs fan for her entire life. She says her family and friends have always supported the team and it's actually brought them closer. When they made it to the Super Bowl in 2020, she penned a letter to the team calling herself the "super-est fan" and thanking them for all of the good times.

"I can't believe you're in the Super Bowl! I've waited for this day to come for my whole life. You've brought me so much joy. It's been so fun to watch you play every Sunday. Watching you has brought me closer to my family and friends. You've given me so many smiles. So much adrenaline and excitement. You make me scream stuff I didn't know I had inside," she wrote on Instagram.

She continued, "But my favorite thing to yell at the tv when you play, no matter what the score is is, 'I love you Chiefs!' And it's true. I love you now. I love you then. I love the coaches and players that came before."

9. Rob Riggle

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Rob Riggle is a diehard fan of the Chiefs and travels as much as possible to see the team. He even keeps in touch with other famous fans of the Chiefs. In fact, Rob says he has a group chat with many of them -- and didn't hesitate to dish on who's in the chat.

"Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Eric Stonestreet, Dave Koechner, myself, Brad Pitt, Heidi Gardner, you know, Melissa Etheridge, Dr. Phil. Go down the line, and, yes, we're all on the same chain, and, yes, we do talk a lot of smack," Rob shared with Yahoo! Sports.

10. Henry Winkler

Henry Winkler has long been a supporter of the Chiefs and has even taken part in promotional videos for the team. In 2023, he lent his voice for a playoff hype video and got decked out in a jersey, repping his favorite player, Patrick Mahomes.

"Have you met Patrick Mahomes? I think he's one of my heroes," he said on The Rich Eisen Show. "His ability is such a cut above. He is so passionate in the way he plays."

11. David Koechner

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

David Koechner has always been a massive fan of the Chiefs, growing up not too far from Kansas City. He's even earned himself the title of rowdiest at the tailgate, according to his friend and fellow fan Rob Riggle.

"He gets a barbeque and some beer and he's screaming 'Whammy!' A lot. And then I'm screaming, 'Pow!' and the whole thing just turns into [mayhem]," Rob told USA Today.

12. Kevin Richardson

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Backstreet Boy singer, Kevin Richardson, has been a Chiefs fan for over three decades. He says it all started when he met his now-wife Kristin Kay Willits, who grew up in Kansas City and was a massive fan of the team.