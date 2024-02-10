Daughter of Chiefs Owner Says She Hopes Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are 'End Game'

Getty

"I mean, they're the ultimate power couple we can all cheer for, am I right?" said Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt.

It's safe to say that the majority of Swifties love Taylor Swift's romance with Travis Kelce, however, a Kansas City Chiefs heiress is a huge fan of the couple as well!

While speaking with Us Weekly at Shaquille O'Neal's Super Bowl pre-party, Shaq's Fun House, in Las Vegas on Friday, Gracie Hunt -- the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt -- gushed over Swift and Kelce's romance, saying she hopes the "power couple" is "end game."

"I mean, they're the ultimate power couple we can all cheer for, am I right?" said Gracie, who is the eldest of Hunt's three daughters. "It's so fun to watch. I think they really match each other's energy levels and are a really good match."

"I hope they're end game!" she said of Swift, 34, and Kelce, also 34.

The pageant queen seemingly became pals with Swift during the pop star's many appearances at Chiefs games, and only had positive things to say about Swift.

"She is just so beautiful, kind, gracious and sweet," Gracie said. "We're very lucky to have her as a part of Chiefs Kingdom, and I'm so glad and feel so honored to watch the way that she's also embraced and fallen in love with the sport of football."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Gracie -- who, of course, is in Las Vegas for the Big Game -- said she's looking forward to watching the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the 49ers on Sunday.

"I don't speak on behalf of the organization, but I can tell you that I'm very excited," she said. "I feel very ready and I know my family and I are just really excited to watch a great football game on Sunday."

Swift and Kelce were first romantically linked in late summer, and confirmed their romance when the former supported the latter at a Chiefs game. She went on to cheer on her man at many of his games, including the AFC Championship, with shots of the couple kissing following the Chiefs' win nearly breaking the internet.