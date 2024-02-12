President Joe Biden Trolls Right-Wing Super Bowl Conspiracy Theorists With Hilarious Meme

Getty / X

The viral meme comes in response to some Republicans believing Biden, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been conspiring to sway the 2024 Presidential Election.

In news we didn't know we needed, the President of the United States has shared a meme on his official X (formerly Twitter) account to troll conspiracy theorists.

It's assumed the meme is aimed at the predominantly right-wing theorists who have been pushing a narrative that the NFL season was rigged to ensure the Kansas City Chiefs make the Super Bowl. Then, President Joe Biden and Taylor Swift further concocted a plan for them to win the 2024 Super Bowl.

From there, the world famous super star would supposedly use the win to officially endorse Biden and increase the amount of women voting in the 2024 election.

The game had its 65,000 in-stadium audience, and the millions watching at home or out with friends, on the edges of their seats as the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime. Following the KC victory, Biden shared an oft-used image of him with his eyes shooting out red laser beams --- which is now being referred to as "Dark Brandon" --- captioning it, "Just like we drew it up".

This isn't the first time POTUS has poked fun at the conspiracy theory. Earlier in the day, a video was shared to the president's TikTok where he was playing "This or That." He was asked which it was out of "Deviously plotting to rig the season so the Chiefs would make the Super Bowl" or "The Chiefs being just a good football team?"

He replied, "I'd get in trouble if I told you," Biden said, before the camera cut to a shot of "Dark Brandon."

For the past few weeks, Swift has been the center of right-wing conspiracy theories including that she is some sort of "Pentagon plant". Some Republicans have been concerned that Swift's popularity would then be used as leverage by the Democrats to swing the 2024 presidential election.

In 2020, Swift endorsed the Biden-Harris ticket and while she did not publicly endorse Hillary Clinton in 2016, she has previously suggested she could have done more to criticize Donald Trump.

Trump is clearly getting nervous about Swift's influence as he waits to see who she endorses this year. Last week, he shared his thoughts on Truth Social about the possibility that Swift will endorse Biden again and he wants her to remember he allegedly "made her so much money".

Donald Trump shares new statement on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. pic.twitter.com/eh4TuuSRn0 — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 11, 2024 @PopBase

"I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists," referring to a 2018 bill of passing the Music Modernization Act -- a law that basically changed the way songwriters and music publishers are paid certain royalties.

"Joe Biden didn't do anything for Taylor, and never will," Trump continued. There’s no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money," Trump wrote before adding, "Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis [Kelce], even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can't stand me!"