7 Celebrity Couples Who Got Engaged On Valentine's Day

"I figured this is not a ship to be missed because I will not forget this date!"

Valentine's Day is one of the most romantic holidays of the year and serves as the perfect time for couples to take the next step in their relationship. Instead of a box of chocolates or bouquet of roses, some lucky lovers end up with a marriage proposal and a diamond ring! Even celebrities have popped the big question on February 14th, making their engagement official with a grand gesture of their affection. From helicopter rides to heart-shaped rings, these Valentine's Day proposals were definitely unforgettable.

1. Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom

In 2019, Orlando Bloom popped the question to Katy Perry during a romantic Valentine's Day celebration. The couple enjoyed dinner together and Katy believed that they were then headed to an art show. Instead, they pulled up to a helicopter and took a ride around the city. While in the air, Orlando proposed with a ruby and diamond flower-shaped ring -- although the whole thing was a little awkward.

"We had champagne in the helicopter, and the box was in his pocket and he had written down everything he wanted to say on a note. You know, to divert, right?" Katy explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "So I'm reading it, but I'm hearing, like, the champagne is, like, broken. The bottle's everywhere… He's pulling out this box that's too big for his coat pocket. It rips his coat pocket, and his elbow goes into the champagne, and I'm like, 'No, I’m just reading the note. I know you're not doing anything!'"

Orlando was able to get it together and after Katy said yes, the helicopter landed on a rooftop where all of their friends and family were waiting.

2. Lady Gaga & Taylor Kinney

Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney's romance may not have stood the test of time but an important part of their relationship was their Valentine's Day engagement. Back in 2015, Taylor popped the question with a heart-shaped ring -- and Gaga shared the happy news on Instagram.

"He gave me his heart on Valentine's Day, and I said YES!" she captioned a photo of the ring.

The couple ultimately broke up the following year after five years together.

3. Harrison Ford & Calista Flockhart

Back in 2009, Harrison Ford proposed to his longtime love Calista Flockhart after seven years of dating. According to People, Harrison surprised Calista by popping the question while the couple were on a family vacation over Valentine's Day weekend. While not much is known about the big moment, Harrison and Calista ended up tying the knot a little over a year later in June 2010.

4. Tommy Lee & Brittany Furlan

Valentine's Day is a special time for Tommy Lee and his wife Brittany Furlan as it marks both the day they got engaged and the day they officially tied the knot! In 2018, Tommy got down on one knee to propose to Brittany with a heart-shaped diamond ring. The couple shared the happy news on Instagram, posting a boomerang of Brittany's new bling.

"Well this certainly beats chocolates! Say hello to future Mrs. Lee 🙈💕 #engaged 💍," Brittany captioned the video.

5. Christina Aguilera & Matthew Rutler

Christina Aguilera and her partner Matthew Rutler have been engaged for almost a decade. On Valentine's Day back in 2014, Matthew officially popped the question -- the same year that the couple welcomed their daughter Summer Rain. Although the engagement came close to their pregnancy announcement, sources say Matthew had been ready to get down on one knee for quite some time. According to Us Weekly, Matthew proposed in their backyard gazebo surrounded by candles and hundreds of red roses.

"He wanted to do something that had meaning for both of them," the source shared.

6. Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens

In 2022, Simone Biles' now-husband Jonathan Owens popped the question in a romantic Valentine's Day proposal. In photos shared on Instagram, Jonathan could be seen getting down on one knee in a gazebo, proposing to a shocked Simone. While she says she knew a proposal was eventually coming, she had no idea Jonathan had spent the past two months getting things ready.

"I thought it might happen this year but definitely not on Valentine's Day so that's why it was such a shock. The way he set up everything was just so seamless," Simone told the Today show.

7. Vince Vaughn & Kyla Weber

Vince Vaughn proposed to his wife Kyla Weber on Valentine's Day back in 2009. At the time, the couple had already agreed that they were ready to get engaged so all Vince had to do was pick the date. He says he opted for Valentine's Day partially because it would be easy to remember!