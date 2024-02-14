Matt Damon Takes Stephen Colbert Inside Viral Dunkin' Ad, Reveals Iconic Ad-Libbed Line

CBS

Matt Damon joins BFF Ben Affleck and Tom Brady as they form boy band The DunKings and audition for Jennifer Lopez in the viral Super Bowl commercial for Dunkin'.

Every year, there's one ad that sticks with people and comes to define that particular Super Bowl. This year's ad might just be Ben Affleck and Matt Damon joining forces with Tom Brady to audition for Jennifer Lopez as boy band The DunKings in a spot for Dunkin'.

The commercial quickly took on a life of its own, with an extended release coming a few days late, and even a lyric video for their single "Don't Dunk Away at My Heart." On top of that, Dunkin' quickly sold out of the ridiculous tracksuits they wore.

The tracksuits were gone in just 19 minutes, per USA Today, but don't worry, they're still on the website with a promise they'll be back. There were also two handy when Matt Damon dropped by The Late Show on Tuesday.

Affleck's real-iife BFF since he was eight years old, Damon shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes anecdote from the shoot that might come to impact their friendship in the future.

In the clip, as they're walking away in defeat from their failed audition, Damon says to Affleck, "You remember that time I told you I'd do anything for you. This is 'anything.'"

After Colbert brought this up as one of his favorite moments from the ad, Damon revealed, "I actually said that to him when we were filming and he just left it in."

"When I said, 'I gave you a chit that means I would do anything for you, you just burned it on an ad,'" Colbert laughed.

"However much time we have on this beautiful planet, he's got no more chit with me."

At the end of their interview, Colbert had one more surprise for Damon, sharing that he loved how Dunkin' actually sold those "ridiculous outfits." He then brought out two jackets, which he and Damon promptly put on.

"Oh this is fantastic, so comfortable over a suit," Colbert declared. "It's a completely sealed plastic bag, which is what I like about it. I feel like I'm trying to make weight for the wrestling team."

Damon admitted he'd no idea the suits were going to be made available to the public, but he did have good news for Colbert. "The only qualification for being a DunKing is the willingness to put this on," he told the host. "So you're in the band. You made it."