Sarah Snook On Brian Cox's 'Diabetic Rages' Filming Succession

Succession superstar Sarah Snook has revealed that Brian Cox would sometimes go into a "diabetic rage" on set, perhaps channeling his character, Logan Roy a little too much.

While appearing on Times Radio Snook who played Logan's daughter, Shiv, revealed Cox would keep the energy alive on set with sporadic outbursts.

"He has a habit of sometimes going into a false --- or could it be real, who knows --- diabetic rage, where he'll go [growl] all of a sudden," Snook told Mariella Frostrup.

"I think part of it's a little, a little trying to just jolt the energy of the set and from, like, you know, rustle a few feathers, get it going, get it going, moving faster," Snook continued.

However she says his voice was "thunderous".

"The quality of his voice can be very terrifying sometimes, for sure," the 36-year-old actress said.

The Australian actress, saw her triumph at the Critics Choice, Golden Globes and Emmy Awards for her portrayal of Shiv in the final season of Succession.

This is not the first time a Succession actor has revealed the effect the 77-year-old had on set. Kieran Culkin who played one of Cox's sons on the show --- Roman Roy --- has previously said that Cox would "scream" if he was hangry and added "but with Brian it was hilarious 'cause there's no actual weight behind it."

"He's a little bit hungry and he's impatient, it's late. Get him a sandwich and let's roll please," Culkin said and continued to explain that if "he's actually frustrated and he'll yell something, it just sort of makes everyone chuckle."

Cox responded at the time and admitted it was due to his diabetes.

"Well, yeah I do get hangry because I'm diabetic," he told ITV’s This Morning when asked about the comments. "I need my food and then I don't like my food, so I have a very complicated relationship with my food. I've started taking injections, so I do get hangry, yes."