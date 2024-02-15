Kyle Richards on RHOBH Future Amid Marital Struggles, Why 'Be Tortured in Front of Cameras?'

Getty

As Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky move closer to their inevitable separation on the latest episodes of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' the reality star finds herself wondering how much longer she can put herself through the emotional turmoil.

There's something unique about being on a narrative reality show like The Kardashians or the Real Housewives franchise and that's having to go through a thing ... and then relive it six months later when the episodes air. For Kyle Richards, that double dose is getting harder.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star talked about how draining it has been reliving the collapse of her marriage to Mauricio Umansky on the latest episodes of RHOBH. We all knew this journey was going to end in their separation, but it's raw all over again for her.

"This season, when I was struggling so much personally and I felt like people were coming at me when I really just needed friends and support, I really thought, how can I continue to do this?" Richards told Entertainment Tonight ahead of next week's finale.

She admitted that it was a tough season to shoot, and "certainly not easy watching it all back and having to relive it all again." At this point, she's "just sort of waiting for it to be over, to be honest."

As for the reunion, which was filmed just a few weeks ago and starts airing the week following the finale, Richards admits there are still some things she was not able to talk about or answers she couldn't provide.

"I was honest you know with everybody," she said, "I just didn't want to go into details on camera, which I was still working out the details in my head -- and with my therapist."

She also said she surprised herself with how much she did say during the tapings. "Andy asked me a lot of difficult questions, and I'm in a place in my life where I really, I don't care," she said. "I answered very honestly, and some of the things I think about I'm like, I'm really surprised I said that. Wow. I wouldn't-- I mean, Kyle two years ago never would've said or answered these things."

The emotionally draining experience of filming the season, watching the season, and then reliving the season for the reunion specials has left Richards uncertain about what the future holds, but definitely feeling the weight of it all right now.

She's even found herself questioning her future with the franchise. "Why would I put myself through this? I was already struggling so much in my personal life, why would I want to be tortured in front of the cameras, and then have to relive this again in six months?"

So is this the end? It doesn't seem like Richards is ready to pull the trigger and say that after 13 seasons, "but, obviously, one day the time will come where I say enough is enough."

It's also not a new conversation for Richards. "Every year it's like, should I? Should I?" she admitted. "I remember years ago saying, after season 5, I'm not doing any more. Here I am. But, you know, right now it doesn't sound so great."

At the same time, she conceded, "I hate to even say that because who knows what I'm going to feel like in a month or two? I don't know."