Seann William Scott Files for Divorce After Four Years, Revealing Young Daughter

Getty

Four years after their secretive wedding, 'American Pie' alum has filed to end his marriage to Olivia Korenberg, in the process revealing that the couple share a child born in 2020.

Seann William Scott continues to keep his private life pretty private even as he's filing for divorce from his wife of four years, interior designer Olivia Korenberg. Turns out they have a child!

Back in 2019, the American Pie alum's marriage was so secretive that even in revealing it to the world, Us Weekly admitted they didn't know who he had married or even exactly when, reporting only that it happened sometime in September 2019.

The same now goes for the couple's separation, which was listed as October 2, 2023, on the divorce documents. As these court filings are public record, the media has been able to obtain more details into their lives.

Now, it's clear that the couple were first wed on September 21, 2019, per People. And, as it turns out, they welcomed their daughter Frankie Rose in June 22, 2020, per Page Six. Scott's filing details that he's looking for joint legal and physical custody of her.

Scott lists "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for divorce and revealed that they did have a prenuptial agreement, which will be utilized as the couple addresses their assets. This includes any spousal support.

According to the documents, this means that "miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects" acquired during the marriage can be divided, but Scott's earnings and savings will not be. This includes prior to their nuptials, during and since their separation.

Perhaps hinting at what was to come, the couple listed their Los Angeles home after spending Scott had spent seven years living there and working on it, per Bloomberg. The 5,148 square-foot house was listed for $4.97 million; Scott had picked it up in 2017 for $2.2 million.

"I was thinking in the beginning of renovating and then turning around and selling. I originally thought it would take a year," Scott told the outlet. "We kept the footprint of the place, but it was basically a new building."

While he's still best known, perhaps, for being Stifler in the American Pie franchise, that first film's paycheck certainly didn't contribute to this home purchase. In March 2022, he revealed on The Rich Eisen Show that he only made $8,000 for starring in the 1999 comedy, which marked his first feature-length role.

"That was a lot of money at the time," Scott said.

"I remember afterwards I bought a used Thunderbird for like five grand, maybe six. I'm like, 'Oh yeah, baby," he recalled. "I don't know what happened to the other two grand because I ended up having to work at the LA Zoo as a churro guy, so maybe it was even less than eight grand."