Chris Brown Says He Was Disinvited From NBA All-Star Game

Getty

"At this point I'm sick of people bothering me," the 34-year-old said. "I'm tired of living in the f--ing past."

Chris Brown claims he was invited to play at the celebrity 2024 NBA All-Star Game ... only to later be disinvited.

The singer posted alleged screenshots of emails on his Instagram over the weekend. One screenshot showed an email titled "NBA All-Star 2024 Welcome x Chris Brown."

"We are thrilled that you will be part of the weekend!" the alleged email read and requested a headshot and bio from the singer.

The Run It! singer wrote with the screenshot, "I was asked by the NBA to play in the all star game this year! Only for them to call later and say they couldn't do IT because of their sponsors, like RUFFLES."

"At this point I'm sick of people bothering me and I'm tired of living in the f--ing past," Brown wrote.

The singer then added that he didn't feel "appreciated", "I POSTED THE EMAILS SO YALL COULD SEE. The NBA still was tryna get me to come and sit court side... NOT F--ING HAPPENING."

Brown appeared to be referencing continued blowback for a domestic abuse incident in 2009 involving his ex Rihanna, which has led to years of negative press and legal issues.

Meanwhile, in a statement to Us Weekly, Ruffles says it is not privy to those decisions.

"Ruffles sponsored the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, however, Ruffles did not have any involvement in, nor visibility to, any player decisions or celebrity invite discussions," Ruffles said in an official statement.

The NBA ESPN All-Star Celebrity Game was held at the Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.