8 Celebs Who Had On Stage Bathroom Accidents

Getty

From Joe Jonas to Fergie to Kelly Clarkson to Ed Sheeran to Kevin Hart these celebs had some pretty messy accidents

When you gotta go, you gotta go -- and for some celebrities, that unfortunately happens right in the middle of an on stage performance. When nature calls at an inopportune time, they have a split second to decide what to do. They can either stop the entire performance or accept the fact that they might just have to relieve themselves right then and there. Although it may be incredibly embarrassing in the moment, these stars are thankfully able to later look back on the moment and laugh.

Find out what happened to these celebs on stage…

I looked these people in the face. I said, 'F--k it.' I had like a little trench coat on and I wrapped it around my waist and after I wrapped it around my waist I said, 'There it is!'

Joe Jonas once had an accident on stage in the middle of a performance with his brothers. Looking back on the 2019 incident, Joe says when he realized he had pooped his pants, he quickly ran off to make a quick wardrobe change. While he thought a lot of people would notice, it turns out no one really knew what was happening.

"Let's just say it was a bad day to choose to wear white clothing. You think it might be a little toot, it might've been a little something else, a little something extra," he shared, adding, "It was a light one, it wasn't a full, so I was able to tell the tale."

He continued, "The whole time, I thought this is definitely, somebody is going to be able to see this and know what is happening, but it was all in my head. It wasn’t as big of a deal as I thought. But such is life. It's happened to many artists. I feel like I've paid my dues, and I feel like I'm a part of some secret club now."

Kelly Clarkson says she found herself in a bad position after some food didn’t agree with her stomach during a performance. She ended up almost pooping her pants on stage and when she had the opportunity to run off during a quick-change, she let loose in a trash can.

"I got some kind of wrecked up from some kind of food. We were in an arena -- and I shouldn't tell this story, but like I said, my man, I don't have a filter…I had to run backstage to my quick-change. I grabbed this poor trash can, and boy, I destroyed it. It was bad. It was bad…but I'm just sayin', it happens. What are you supposed to do?" she said on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

I actually once misjudged a fart onstage, which ended up being a shart.

Kevin Hart was scheduled to perform a sold out show in Norway when he began to not feel well. He says he was on the toilet for about an hour before the show started in the hopes that he’d get it all out of his system by the time he was supposed to take the stage. Once he was performing, his illness was pushed to the back of his mind -- until the last seven minutes of the show.

"I start rushing through the bit…It got to a point where I said there's no way that I can make it. If I take a step it's going to happen and I made a decision. I looked these people in the face. I said, 'F--k it.' I had like a little trench coat on and I wrapped it around my waist and after I wrapped it around my waist I said, 'There it is!' and I finished the show," Kevin said on Hart to Heart.

Back in 2005, Fergie was performing with the Black Eyed Peas when she wet her pants on stage. Reflecting on the incident years later, she says it was "the most unattractive moment" of her life. It all happened because the group got stuck in traffic and were late to the show so when they arrived, she had to hit the stage immediately.

"I'm running on and we jump and do 'Let's Get It Started,' and I get crazy and I jump and I run across the stage and my adrenaline was going and gosh. I wish it didn't happen...It was so embarrassing!" she shared.

Ed Sheeran openly admits that he farts on stage all the time but on one occasion it was a little bit more. The musician says he "sharted" in the middle of the performance and was forced to stand still for the rest of the show.

"I actually once misjudged a fart onstage, which ended up being a shart. It was like midway through a performance and I was really lively and halfway through, I was like, 'I'm just gonna stand still for the rest of this performance and hope it's over soon,' and then go home and throw these trousers out," he shared. "I'd flown from London to Tokyo to Sydney to England in the space of about three days and it just messed me up and I was very ill."

But the audience was looking at me funny. It had seeped through, and my pants were completely wet.

When Hugh Jackman was starring in Beauty and the Beast on Broadway he had an unfortunate on stage accident. Hugh had previously been told by a doctor that he was dehydrated so he began drinking a lot of water. He went to the bathroom right before hitting the stage but not long after, he felt the need to go again.

"I'd just gone to the bathroom, but waiting in the wings, I was like, 'Bloody hell, I need to go again.’ I thought, 'I'll be all right,'" he shared -- but says he realized at the end of his big duet, he wasn’t going to be able to hold it. "I thought…'If I sing this note, I'm going to pee my pants; if I don't, I'm going to be humiliated.' The actor in me took over. I was singing, thinking, 'Wow, I'm peeing my pants.'"

He added, "When I finished, I immediately turned upstage, looked down and couldn't see anything. I thought, these red tights must be waterproof. I was laughing as if I had gotten away with it. But the audience was looking at me funny. It had seeped through, and my pants were completely wet. The audience could see it."

When Chris Brown was a teenager on tour, he says he ended up with a bad case of food poisoning. He decided to go forward with the show anyway and wound up "sharting" on stage. Thankfully, he had a costume change coming up so he could quickly run off stage.

"So I just remember dancing and onstage in the midst of all that, I…is it, like, sharted? The crowd didn't know it, and I had like an outfit change coming up, so I said, 'Yeah, I can hold it out one more song,' and this is real disgusting and too descriptive, it was just…I just remember it running down my leg," he told MTV.

Patti LaBelle was once performing at an outdoor concert where there was no toilet nearby. She says she realized she needed to go in the middle of her show, so her hairstylist grabbed a bucket and she ran off stage to pee. On top of that, she continued to perform while she was going!