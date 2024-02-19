Maisie Williams Says She Felt 'Lost For So Long' While On Game of Thrones

HBO

"When I couldn't pin down what I felt my identity was within that," the 'Game of Thrones' star says. "It brought me a lot of discomfort."

British actress Maisie Williams has revealed that the character who made her a household name -- had its negatives.

Williams brought to life Game of Thrones' Arya Stark in the HBO fantasy but says it left her "lost" from her self for a while.

"I was so lost for so long and I knew that I was, and when I couldn't pin down what I felt my identity was within that, it brought me a lot of discomfort," Williams told The Times of London. "Now I feel a lot more comfortable in my own skin. It’s hard to even put myself back there and talk about how tough it was just because I think it’s done."

She went on to say it impacted her seeking other acting jobs while shooting GOT.

"It was at its absolute worst when I also was the most out of touch with myself -- not knowing your identity and that kind of thing -- I think rejection at that point felt so personal, so painful."

"I'd solely compare myself to other actresses, and the way people looked, and all of the most destructive ways that you can compare yourself," Maisie explained, and noted she now feels "a lot more comfortable in my own skin."

The 26-year-old actress shot to fame as the youngest member of the Stark family when she was just 12 years old.

She beat out 300 other youngsters to play the role -- which ultimately changed her life forever.

Williams has the older actors on set to thank for helping her develop as an performer.

"Charles Dance was a standout for Game of Thrones. I admired watching him rehearse, and the things that he and the director talked about."

After experiencing fame at such a young age, Williams has been using her learnings for the better and offering her advice to other young actors dealing with the pressures.

"I really dig within myself to try and bring out something that I feel would be really useful," Williams says. "I've no idea if I ever have, but I know that at least they could text me or call me."

Williams is now playing Catherine Dior, the sister of the fashion designer and a member of the French resistance in The New Look. Williams said she was forced to shed weight -- and her long, brown tresses -- in order to become the iconic Catherine, rocking a shaved head and a slimmer figure for the part.