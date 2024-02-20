Hoda Kotb Addresses Kelly Rowland Today Show Walk-Off: 'She Can Share My Dressing Room'

Getty

Kotb's comments come one day after Sherri Shepherd welcomed Rowland as a guest on her show and quipped online that "we gave her a gorgeous room" -- Rowland bailed on co-hosting 'Today' last Thursday at the last minute.

It's the drama that keeps on giving, and as long as we can find a nice enough dressing room to wait it all out in, we are here for it! Hoda Kotb is the latest to weigh in on Kelly Rowland's abrupt Today exit last week, which was reportedly all about dressing rooms.

On Tuesday's episode, Kotb confirmed that there is no bad blood between her and the R&B superstar who bailed on her at the last minute last Thursday -- with Rita Ora stepping in at the even-last-er minute to co-host, instead.

"I just want to say this: I have great love and admiration for Kelly Rowland," Kotba said on Tuesday's show. "I adore her and I want her to come back on our show and I want her to host again."

Co-host Jenna Bush Hager echoed Kotb's enthusiasm, emphasizing, "She is welcome any time!"

Hoda says she has ‘great love’ for Kelly Rowland: ‘She can share my dressing room!’ pic.twitter.com/ax5ZEtv8aP — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) February 20, 2024 @HodaAndJenna

"Of course she is!" Kotb said, repeating it. "She can share my dressing room. We'll be in it together!"

"Anyway, I just wanted to say that we love her," Kotb said. "We've loved her on this show for many, many, many years. And on another note, we want to give a shout-out to Rita Ora, who did a phenomenal job. We have great women on this show."

Kotb's comments come one day after Sherri Shepherd addressed the whole situation following Rowland's Monday appearance on her talk show. Shepherd's take came in response to a fan comment of show highlights published online.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I guess her dressing room is acceptable," wrote one user, to which Shepherd replied, "Oh we gave her a gorgeous room! It is Kelendria Rowland!"

The drama wasn't acknowledged or addressed on Shepherd's show itself, but it's possible the episode was filmed prior to Rowland's appearance on Today.

Last Thursday, the former Destiny's Child member had been a guest on Today before she was set to co-host the third hour to promote her upcoming Netflix film, Mea Culpa.

Instead, she abruptly left, with media speculation and sources quickly reporting that it had to do with the small size of her dressing room. The New York Post, which was first to cover it, reported that staff offered Rowland other dressing room options to no avail.

Sources for Page Six further claimed that Rowland had asked for a specific different dressing room, but that it was unavailable because Jennifer Lopez was already occupying it.

As noted by Entertainment Tonight, the Today show dressing rooms are notoriously small with the show nestled in 30 Rockefeller Center, which was built in 1933. It has been the heart of NBC programming for decades.

Rowland has not commented publicly about the situation, but she did invite fans inside her dressing room as she gets ready for the premiere of her Netflix film in a short video posted to her Instagram.