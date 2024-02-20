Rachel Leviss Calls Tom Sandoval Out for Alluding to 'Suicide Pact,' Exposing 'Dark Thoughts'

Getty

On the latest episode of her 'Rachel Goes Rogue,' former 'Vanderpump Rules' star Rachel Leviss calls out her ex Tom Sandoval for talking publicly about her vulnerable mental state after their cheating scandal became the talk of the nation.

Former Vanderpump Rules star Rachel Leviss is still speaking her truth on her podcast Rachel Goes Rogue, with the latest episode responding to Tom Sandoval alluding to suicidal thoughts in the wake of their cheating scandal getting exposed.

In particular, she cites a quote from her ex's December 2023 appearance on Two T's in a Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge. While there, he said, "I was on the phone with Rachel and literally debating on f--king killing ourselves."

Sandoval broaching the sensitive topic on her behalf felt like a step too far for the former reality star, who was not present to weigh in. "It is not okay for somebody else to tell other people that they have expressed feelings of not wanting to live anymore," she said on her own podcast." TooFab has reached out to Sandoval's representatives for comment.

She also clarified that she believes Sandoval may have misrepresented their private conversation, noting that when she heard it, it sounded like he was suggested they "had a suicide pact, like it was some sort of Romeo and Juliet love story." The misrepresentation "really angered" her.

Leviss said that after he brought the topic up with the Real Housewives stars, and on other podcasts, she said, "I went in really deep processing with my therapist because it's like, 'Whoa, why are you talking about this personal information? That was privy to only your ears?"

"'This is a vulnerable topic, a vulnerable position for me to be sharing with you and you're telling Teddi and Tamra and whoever else is listening to this popular podcast that I have had dark thoughts?'" she continued.

Even a scene where Sandoval brought the topic up in an attempt to defend her to Scheana Shay didn't sit well with Leviss. Despite it "exposing [Shay] for how vindictive she really was," Leviss argues "it's not okay to be discussing that personal, emotional, turmoil state of mind with the rest of the world."

For Leviss, "that really crossed a line."

She did appreciate that the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules, which delved into some of these serious topics, but feels like her own mental health has been woefully under-supported. "I think that how they closed out the episode with the disclaimer with the suicide hotline," she noted. "I'm happy that they did, but I'm a little disappointed that they didn't really treat me with that concern."

At one point, she calls out what she feels is an unbalanced level of concern and sensitivity about Sandoval's mental health in the aftermath of the affair. "We really have to think about how this is affecting his well being," she said, "But Rachel, let's get into it, let's tear this girl up because she's not a human, right?"

As for Sandoval coming to her defense and speaking up on camera in the latest episodes of the show, Leviss isn't sure if it's one hundred percent about concern for her and her well-being as much as it might also be "strategic," with him thinking she might still return to the show.

"He was bringing all of this up on camera preparing for me to come back," she said. "And I think maybe that was manipulative, knowing that I'm going to have to address these things in my confessionals and in real life conversations."

As such, she argued, he'll have painted himself as "this hero for standing up for me," acknowledging, "I would have been mad at him for bringing it up in the first place, but he would have really swooped in and sold me on how he was really there for me when nobody else was."

Back in December, Sandoval opened up to Judge and Mellencamp on their podcast about how alone he and Leviss felt in the aftermath of the "Scandoval."

The Real Housewives ladies said the hate aimed at the pair was shocking and disheartening. "Wishing death upon me," Sandoval said. "Creating a climate that pushes most people to f--king suicide." It was at this point he mentioned their purported phone conversation where they debated it.

Ultimately, Leviss opted not to return for Vanderpump Rules after spending some time at a retreat for her mental health. Instead, she launched this podcast to share her side of the story, which so far has involved her reacting to each new episode of VPR after it drops.