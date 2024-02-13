Lisa Vanderpump Gets Heated with Tom Sandoval, He Scares 'Living Daylights' Out of Her with Suicide Talk

Bravo

LVP -- who lost her brother to suicide -- gives Sandoval tough love, before he really gets into it with Scheana in the famed SUR parking lot.

Tom Sandoval got into a pair of pretty testy conversations with Lisa Vanderpump and Scheana Shay on the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules, as he continues to try and smooth things over with the cast following his affair with Rachel Leviss.

Note: While she now goes by Rachel, at the time of filming, most of the show's stars still referred to her as Raquel. She will not appear on this season, but is a talking point for most of the cast.

At the top of the new hour, Sandoval expressed his gratitude to the friends who continued to stand by him after the affair. He was seen speaking with former costar Billie Lee about Rachel, who hadn't called him on his birthday while in treatment.

"I feel like she abandoned you. I've seen you suffer because from this breakup with Ariana, but I've also seen you suffer with Raquel," Lee told him, before Tom claimed in a confessional he and Leviss had been speaking every couple of days "up until a few weeks ago" and he expected to hear from her on his birthday. "But, nothing," he said, "I considered her like my best friend, obviously I love her and I miss her."

He later met up with Lisa Vanderpump at Pump, which was shutting up shop at the time of filming. She told it to him straight, saying she had "no idea" why he and Ariana Madix were still living together and urging him to do "the gentlemanly thing" and get out of the home. While he said his agent made her an offer and complained about the situation being "a lot" for him, Lisa reminded him how he "created" the issue in the first place.

Tom then brought up how he felt like the rest of the cast couldn't help themselves from "f--king dragging my name through the dirt" at every turn, pointing to Scheana Shay doing a recent podcast with Shahs of Sunset alum Nema Vand. On the episode, Nema -- who used to date Rachel -- claimed Leviss told him Sandoval said he and Ariana had an "open" relationship, before sharing TMI details about their own sex life together. Per Tom, he was was on the phone with Rachel "for quite a while" after the podcast dropped, saying he felt "so bad for her" at the time."

"This mob mentality, I was always so against it," Sandoval told Vanderpump, before she said he needed to point that out to the group, while also apologizing for his part in the scenario and admitting he didn't handle things "the best way I should."

"They'll be like, 'You don't mean it,'" he shot back, getting fired up. "That's what they always say. I'm damned if I do, I'm damned if I don't. I just want to move on!"

Lisa wondered if he truly wanted to maintain his relationships with the rest of the group, before telling him to "Stop being so angry." He, however, felt she was "attacking" him.

Lisa insisted she was trying to help, getting fired up herself as she told him he needed to have more "remorse and sensitivity." Again, Sandoval felt like nothing would help -- saying they'd just accuse him of having "crocodile tears" -- before telling Vanderpump he's "battled with suicide."

That statement caught Lisa -- who reacted by saying, "No, no!" -- off guard.

"I reached out to you and you know how I feel about that, losing my brother, you knew my brother," Vanderpump, whose brother died by suicide, told him. "I understand that you might have felt like that and you promised me, you promised me."

In a confessional, she said that Tom "assured" her after the reunion that if he ever had suicidal thoughts, he would come to her. "He said, 'I'm not that person, I wouldn't do that,'" she shared, adding, "To hear him say he had those thoughts and he didn't call me, that scared the f--k living daylights out of me. After losing my only sibling to suicide, I can't hear that and do nothing about it."

She then urged Tom to try and move forward "with utter sensitivity and contrition" if he wanted to fix things with his costars.

And try he did later in the hour, when he showed up to SUR while the rest of the group was there. And, yes, Ariana did roll her eyes the second he walked in the door.

"I don't know why Sandoval showed up to Sur, I will not have him in my circle. Peace out, dude, you f--king suck," she said in a confessional, before he was seen sitting down with a friend for dinner away from the gang.

After being seated, a SUR-ver named Jesse came up and said he'd been worried about Tom after he "f--ked up." He went on to explain to Sandoval why he had to unfollow him on social media amid Scandoval, saying he didn't want to be "attached to the decisions and choices you made." It was a pretty emotional moment for them both, but they were able to hug it out; after, Tom said he felt bad for what everyone else had to go through because of his behavior.

While sitting down, Scheana walked by to go to the restroom -- with Tom flagging her down to see if they could talk. She refused to do it in the middle of the restaurant -- not wanting people to see them together -- but met with him in the establishment's parking lot.

First, she wanted to know why Tom had blocked her on social media, despite her reaching out to him after the death of one of his friends. He explained he "was not in a good place" when she reached out, adding that he wasn't sure if she truly cared or just felt like she had to send him a message out of obligation.

"I would think after 14 years of friendship, you would know me better than that. I have a heart," she said. "You have not been acting like you have a heart. Don't you think if you would have been honest and remorseful from the beginning, it could have been a different outcome?"

When he acknowledged he handled the situation with Ariana and Rachel "like s--t," she told him he needed to apologize more and appear more "remorseful" -- and stop "acting like the villain." She also clarified he needed to act like that to everyone, not just her, after he pointed out how he tearfully apologized to her in a moment seen in the Pump Rules season finale.

"I would love to talk to Ariana, I would love to because out of everybody she's been less proactively vindictive, which is weird to me because she's the one I did it to," he said. "But Ariana doesn't get off on that s--t. She doesn't want to see me f--king dragged to the point of like ... it's been f--king relentless. I get you're doing podcasts for money, but at a certain point it's too much, it's too far."

She agreed, saying they did stop eventually piling on -- before telling him to "humble" himself and maybe stop working Rachel's names into songs if he's trying to make things better with everyone. "Everything you're doing is literally the definition of narcissist," she said, before he called Lala Kent one, offending Scheana in the process and causing her to start to retreat from the conversation.

"My advice to you is to humble yourself and have some humility. No one is wishing for any harm to come to you or her. You should make that clear," Shay said, before he told her how he "really had to talk [Rachel] down" after the Nema interview.

Scheana defended herself saying she had Nema on her podcast because his was backing up things she said on camera last season -- before telling Tom none of this would have even come up in the first place "if you hadn't f--ked Raquel."

The episode ended with Sandoval upset about the loss of his friendship with Scheana, saying in a confessional that it's been "devastating" to him and he misses her.