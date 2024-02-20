Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's Son Shares Rare Family Snaps

Getty

Broderick and Parker are known to try to keep their children out of the spotlight, but their 21-year-old son may have other ideas...

Fans of Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick don't often get a look into their intimate family life.

However, this week, the pair's 21-year-old son James Wilkie shared a series of rare photographs of his family.

Leading the photo dump was a photo of him alongside his dad, Broderick, with the caption: "@bcaball is 31," James captioned the post.

The carousel then continues to show Broderick and SJP on a trail as she leans into Broderick's back.

While there were no images of James' twin 14-year-old sisters, Tabitha and Marion, he did wrap up the series with a picture of the birthday boy.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The photo dump comes after the Brown University student deleted another series of images where he gave fans a look inside the Broderick/Parker world.

In November, he shared a picture featuring him, his sisters and their famous parents all cuddled up in bed but someone must not have been happy, because it was quickly taken down.

"Cheers, California," James captioned the post, which also included snaps from a Los Angeles Lakers game.

The New York-based family ventured west to support Broderick in his role in a stage adaption of Sinclair Lewis' Babbitt at the La Jolla Playhouse.

The couple are known to try and keep their children out of the media and spotlight. In 2021, Parker shared a photo of her children's backs as they left the house to go to school, all entering different milestones.