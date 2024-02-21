Andy Cohen Tells Tom Schwartz 'Get Yourself Together,' Asks About Jo Wenberg, Sandoval's GF

Bravo

'Vanderpump Rules' star Tom Schwartz had a tough time on 'Watch What Happens Live' as Andy Cohen chastised him on oversharing, he was told to "bulk up," "step into your masculinity" and "get yourself together."

Tom Schwartz was giving off some weird energy during an uncomfortable appearance on Watch What Happens Live where he was grilled about his buddy Tom Sandoval and Vanderpump Rules, and also told to "step into" his masculinity and "get yourself together!"

The whole episode felt like there was so much more happening off the air between Andy Cohen and Schwartz, while fellow guest Jenna Dewan was both supportive and also urging Schwartz to find himself. At one point, the reality star even blurted out, "I should have been committed."

This came when Cohen asked him to offer some clarity on his new lady friend Jo Wenberg, who made her Vanderpump Rules debut this week. Schwartz has been giving off mixed signals and messages about their relationship, so Cohen tried to get to the bottom of it.

"Why did you say Jo was never your girlfriend but you had a whirlwind romance?" he asked. Acknowledging the "mixed signals there a little bit," Schwartz tried to explain.

"We kind of had a lightning-in-a-bottle situation for a while there. I don't know if it was sustainable given my mental state of being," he offered. "I don't know if I was equipped to be in a committed, conventional relationship. I was kind of-- I should have been committed. I should have been committed."

Cohen then repeated the phrase, propping a gentle question mark at the end, to which Schwartz added, "I was in a very weird place like I've never experienced in my entire life, I'll shut up now."

The last part came on so abruptly, it was as if he was getting a signal off-camera to do just that. Dewan laughed that we wanted him to go on, while Cohen all-but-confirmed he was the one telling Schwartz to stop talking.

"I was trying to teach him on one of his worst appearances on the show that he doesn't have to keep talking after he answers the question," he told Dewan.

They spoke briefly about Sandoval's new girlfriend, Victoria Lee Robinson, too, with Schwartz heaping praise on her. "I have chilled with her," he said. "She is absolutely lovely, obviously devastatingly good-looking, super successful and she is very charming. I approve on all levels."

Of course, heaping praise on all things Sandoval has been the Schwartz way for a while now. When asked his take on Sandoval's band on a scale of 1 to 10, Schwartz had zero hesitations in dropping a 10.

Honestly, the whole episode was like a mix of the usual WWHL inanity and an impromptu therapy session for Schwartz, who looked deeply uncomfortable throughout, even as if he played along like he was contractually obligated to do just that.

Schwartz did acknowledge that things are very cool between him and Ariana Madix post-affair, saying that on a scale of 1 to 10, he thinks she'd be about a 2 if he showed up to see her in Chicago. "I'm giving her a wide berth," he said at one point.

During another game where he had to answer questions about his cast-mates, Schwartz was asked if there was truth to Lala Kent's inclination that he was maybe turned on by ex-wife Katie Maloney's emotional abuse.

"I was wondering that before the show," Andy added. "Do you like a girl to slap you around?"

"I think I, at one point in my life, had masochist undertones," Schwartz replied. "But I think I'm past that."

This got a response from author Thalia Ouimet, who was behind the bar, who shared that she definitely thinks she was into it. She also chimed in during the After Show, advising Schwartz to "step into your masculinity."

"I need more machismo," Schwartz acknowledged meekly. "I need to chop some wood."

"Yes," Cohen quickly agreed. "Bulk up this year. I want you to bulk up." This became a discussion about Schwartz wanting abs and Cohen challenging him to come to the VPR reunion a changed man, matching the energy of his cast-mates by fully resting in his own power.

That also means fully owning his truth in regards to the cheating scandal that rocked the world and his friend group to the core. When asked in the After Show about Rachel Leviss' comment on her podcast that he'd known about her affair with Sandoval from the start, Schwartz did own it.

"I mean, I haven't listened to it," he said of the podcast. "But, like I said, I've been sing the same song: I knew, I knew, I knew, and even when I didn't know, I pretty much knew."

Cohen then closed their time together by wishing Dewan well, hoping she can get to see Madonna and having her send his well-wishes to her loved ones. It was all very lovely. Then, he turned to Schwartz.

"I want you to get yourself together," he told him.

"Thank you, Andy. I appreciate that," Schwartz replied with a sheepish smile.

"In the best way," Cohen quickly added, to which Schwartz affirmed that's how he took it. "That felt very uplifting," he said, seemingly of the whole experience. "Sincereiy."

The vibe of the whole show certainly wasn't as playful as usual, with Schwartz seeming timid and a little afraid the whole time. He wasn't in his masculinity so much as his nerves and anxiety.