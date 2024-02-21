TikTok Star Who Woke Up from Surgery to Surprise Hysterectomy Separating from Husband

TikTok

Devlynn Cyr, who learned she has stage 3 colon cancer in September 2023, announced alongside husband Greg that they have separated as she says she's lost herself amid ongoing cancer battle.

Even as she continues her fight against stage 3 colon cancer, TikTok star Devlynn Cyr has announced that she and her husband Greg have made the decision to separate.

The announcement came in the wake of fans noticing she was no longer wearing her wedding ring, and five months after she learned she had cancer following colon surgery that turned into a surprise hysterectomy.

Calling the decision to separate "mutual" in a very candid video posted to her TikTok page, Devlynn emphasized, "Greg is not abandoning me, I'm not abandoning him. We just need to take a few steps back before we can take two or three steps forward."

She then took ownership for her own part in the struggles their marriage now faces amid a cancer battle in the household. "Cancer hasn't been easy. I've lost myself and who I am, and my ability to do things," she explained.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"I'm unfortunately not like most people where I'm like,' I've got to live my best life right now in case something happens,'" she added. Instead, Devlynn said that she's more included to "shut down" and not take any risks with her health.

"I don't want to get sick and I don't want to do anything that could make it so I'm not here for an extended period of time," she said. "I've lost my ability to smile a lot or go do things that I love and just be fun, because everything is about cancer."

Greg explained that their separation is less a physical separation than a mental one "just to reset," with him saying he's still committed to being there for her and taking her to her appointments and therapy sessions.

That said, though, Devlynn noted that the cancer diagnosis has impacted their intimacy, "given my state and how I've handled things between fear and shutting down and dissociating, because that's what I do."

"Space is what's needed for us," she said. "We're hoping that we can become friends again."

The shocking diagnosis came just eight months into their marriage, which itself fell just four months after they'd begun dating.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"We literally went from this whirlwind romance and everything is great and fine with a few hospital trips," Devlynn told People magazine. "From that moment it has been nothing but hospital visits and pain…where do you have time to be married or newlyweds? We didn’t even get our first dance because I was in so much pain."

Greg's hope is that they can basically do their relationship all over again after this separation, starting, as she said, with becoming friends again, "and then hopefully date and then build that up, and start having experiences that we should have had before this cancer diagnosis."

Proving that there is still a lot of feelings there, Devlynn quickly jumped in to defend Greg from commenters saying he was abandoning her while she deals with cancer by reiterating that he's not going anywhere and will still be taking her to treatments.

"Given a separation, somebody's still willing to stay and help when that's got to be hard on them is pretty commendable," she wrote.

The negativity was so overwhelming, Devlynn returned to the platform for a follow-up video to make it clear that they were not divorcing, noting again how this diagnosis has rocked their short, whirlwind romance.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The tone of this latest message is hopeful for their future. "We're just taking a step back to re-get to know each other," said Greg. "It's going to build us back from what we both hope, stronger and better."

Devlynn said that she's "baffled" by the comments because the reason they've chosen to separate is they "don't want a divorce." This video was filmed after her first chemotherapy treatment, so they've definitely got a lot on their plates.