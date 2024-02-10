WWE Star Maryse & Wife of The Miz Diagnosed with Rare Pre-Cancer, Will Undergo Hysterectomy

Getty

The 41-year-old wrestler detailed the health battle in an Instagram post, revealing she was diagnosed with "a very rare pre-cancer of the ovaries" and will get her "uterus, ovaries, fallopian tubes, cervix, [and] omentum" removed.

WWE star Maryse Mizanin is opening up about her scary health battle.

On Saturday, the 41-year-old professional wrestler shared a Instagram post, in which she revealed she was diagnosed with "a very rare pre-cancer of the ovaries," and will undergo a hysterectomy, including other surgeries.

In her Instagram, which was a joint post with her husband, Mike "The Miz" Mizanian, Maryse posted a photo of herself with bandages on her stomach as well as a lengthy written statement.

The Total Divas star began her post by thanking the doctor in Los Angeles who "saved my life," calling the OB-GYN a "superhero."

Maryse -- who shares two daughters with Miz -- then went back to the beginning, detailing the symptoms she's been experiencing for the past year.

"I had been suffering from severe abdominal distention and swelling to the point where I would look 6 months pregnant," she wrote. "Lots of GI issues, including sibo, multiple rounds of antibiotics, extreme fatigue and just wasn't feeling like myself! For the past year, my symptoms would come in flare ups and it progressively got worse -- it became chronic."

She said she saw "countless doctors in different fields," but "no one" could figure out what was wrong. Maryse recalled undergoing "an incredibly long list of testing," including ultrasounds, MRIs, blood tests, and a colonoscopy. She said she had her house tested for mold.

"I was told to let it go -- that it would figure itself out with time," Maryse wrote. "That I'm just too impatient and making myself crazy over this! I would just not quit on trying to figure it out!

She then found the doctor in Los Angeles, who "truly listened to my story." The Miz and Mrs. star shared that she underwent laparoscopy surgery "for what we thought at the time was potentially" endometriosis.

However, Maryse said the doctor "found and removed 11 implants around my uterus, ovaries, and all connective tissues around the organs in my abdominal cavity," noting that "these were sent to pathology for testing."

"3 days later… the labs came back. No endometriosis," she wrote. "All 11 implants came back as Serous Borderline Tumors. A very rare pre-cancer of the ovaries. Very sneaky and aggressive. If those become cancer, the survival rate is less than a year."

As for "what happens next," Maryse revealed she's "scheduled for total hysterectomy surgery in 4 weeks. My uterus, ovaries, fallopian tubes, cervix, omentum will be removed and will get abdominal lymph nodes removed for staging."

The reality star said she's "remaining positive" and is "determined to beat this thing."

"There is only one option and it's winning this battle!" she added. "As a mom of two young daughters, I have to[o]."

Maryse ended her post by noting that she wants to "bring light to a huge woman healthcare issue."

"Women get so conditioned to believe that is normal to suffer, most often in silence," she said. "Told to stop being a cry baby. That it must be hormone imbalances, just anxiety or just all in your head. This is not normal. This cycle has to be broken!"