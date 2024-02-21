Vanderpump Rules' Katie Maloney Shades Ex Tom Schwartz After Sandoval's Tone-Deaf Interview Comments

Getty

"The f--k?" Maloney said, reacting to Sandoval's controversial comments while also calling out her ex-husband.

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney threw some major shade at her ex, Tom Schwartz, after his BFF, Tom Sandoval, shared tone-deaf comments in a new interview.

Sandoval came under fire on Tuesday after he compared the public's reaction to Scandoval -- AKA his months-long secret affair with costar Rachel Leviss that ended his longtime relationship with Ariana Madix -- to George Floyd's death and the O.J. Simpson trial in an interview with The New York Times.

After his comments went viral, Maloney, 37, took to social media to weigh in.

The reality star shared her thoughts in the comments section of an Instagram post shared by @Bravobybetches, which posted Sandoval's quote from the NYT interview.

"The f--k?" Maloney wrote, before dragging Schwartz in a follow-up comment, alluding to how Schwartz almost always defends Sandoval and attempts to explain his intentions.

"Hey Tom Schwartz you wanna come explain what he was really trying to say?" she commented.

This came after Sandoval likened the worldwide attention his scandal received to monumental pop culture moments such as the O.J. Simpson case and the 2020 death of George Floyd, which sparked protests against police brutality nationally and worldwide.

"I'm not a pop-culture historian really, but I witnessed the O.J. Simpson thing and George Floyd and all these big things, which is really weird to compare this to that, I think, but do you think in a weird way it’s a little bit the same?" Sandoval, 40, said.

He also compared himself to actor Danny Masterson, who is serving a 30-years-to-life sentence in prison for rape.

"I feel like I got more hate than Danny Masterson," Sandoval said, "and he's a convicted rapist."

Following the backlash, Sandoval issued an apology, sharing a statement on his Instagram Stories.

"My intentions behind the comments I made in New York Times Magazine were to explain the level of national media attention my affair received," he wrote. "The comparison was inappropriate and ignorant. I'm incredibly sorry and embarrassed."

Schwartz, meanwhile, appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday night following the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules, during which he was grilled about Sandoval, Vanderpump Rules, and was told to "step into" his masculinity and "get yourself together!"