Emma Stone Regrets Calling Taylor Swift An 'A--hole' At The Golden Globes

"I definitely won't make a joke like that again," the 35-year-old actress admitted.

Emma Stone has learned the hard way about how jokes land in the public eye and on the Internet.

The actress decided to make a very obvious joke about her friend of 20 years, i.e. the biggest musician in the world right now, Taylor Swift, being an "a--hole" and it was taken out of context by some.

In January, Stone won Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for her role in Poor Things at the Golden Globes. During her press conference backstage, a reporter asked how she felt about Swift in the crowd being the first to stand and cheer loudly for her as she walked on stage to accept her award.

The 35-year-old actress responded deadpan and very snarky with, "What an a--hole, am I right?"

It was clearly a sarcastic quip, and even if someone thought otherwise at the time, Stone immediately brought up their long time friendship.

"I've known her for almost 20 years and I was very happy she was there," Stone said. "She was also nominated tonight which was wonderful and, yes, what an a--hole."

However, the comment still brought Stone some grief.

In her profile with Variety, Stone revealed she regrets even making the joke about the 14-time Grammy winner.

"I definitely won't make a joke like that again, because I saw headlines that really pulled it out of context." she told the publication before pointing to herself and adding, "What a dope."

Stone's joke came after first-time Golden Globes host Jo Koy received hate online for his not-as-sarcastic-or-funny joke about Swift.

It was a joke that he claims was rewritten "50 million times" and was "never ran through".

Taking aim at the 34-year-old singer and the NFL during his opening monologue, Koy joked, "As you know, we came on after a football doubleheader. The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift."

People should know by now to never mess with the wrath of the Swifties!

Stone is making waves this awards season. Along with her Golden Globe, she also secured a BAFTA win in the Leading Actress category.

The Poor Things star is also nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars along with being nominated for Best Picture as a producer of Poor Things.