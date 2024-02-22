Why Gwen Stefani 'Can't Listen' To No Doubt Anymore

Getty

"I almost throw up in my mouth," the "Don't Speak" singer says.

With No Doubt set to reunite and play at Coachella in April, many fans are excited to see the iconic band play their classic hits.

However, their lead singer, Gwen Stefani may not be as enthused to go back down memory lane.

"I can’t listen to a lot of the songs because they speak so clearly to me," the-54-year-old told KROQ’s Audacy Check In show earlier this week.

"And it’s like, you know, you have regrets, you have mistakes you've made. And most of the songs are about that," she added before specifying one particular song.

"If I do Ex-Girlfriend, even when I say it, I almost throw up in my mouth. Just knowing exactly where I was in that moment to write that song and what I know now? It’s just like, 'Oh, my God.' It just brings you right back," she says.

Ex-Girlfriend, released in 2000 when she was married to Gavin Rossdale. They share sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, and were married for 14 years before their divorce in 2015.

Stefani didn't list any other songs that she struggles to listen to from her past nor did she clarify what exactly the mistakes were. However, hopefully it's just the one song that makes her "almost throw up" in her mouth and not any of their other hits like Don't Speak. The 1995 hit was about the breakup between her and bass player Tony Kanal. The pair dated from 1987 to 1994.

Despite Stefani's sickening feelings about listening to her old music, she insists it's that performing them live is a different experience for her... Phew!

"There's lots of times you’ll be on tour and doing the repetitive songs but it's not the songs, you're with these new people every night and they're receiving the songs," she explained.

"I can't believe I was chosen to have this life because it’s such an incredible way to express yourself and to know yourself. And the songs do that," the pop star told KROQ.