Gwen Stefani Says She Had to Explain What No Doubt Was to 10-Year-Old Son

Gwen Stefani had to school her 10-year-old son, Apollo, on her storied music career.

It all went down after news broke that Stefani and her band, No Doubt, would be reuniting at the Coachella Valley Music Festival this spring.

"I had to literally lay in bed with Apollo and he's like, 'But mom, what is Coachella? Everyone's saying it. What is this? It sounds like it's a big deal,'" Stefani recalled to People Friday.

The "Hollaback Girl" singer, who shares Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, played the music video for the band's 1996 hit, "Don't Speak," for the 10-year-old, who had plenty of questions, particularly when it came to the front woman's brief relationship with bandmate, Tony Kanal.

"So we had to watch the 'Don't Speak' video, and he's like, 'But wait, which one was your boyfriend?' It was so weird and so funny. I literally had to tell him each band member," she shared.

Stefani will be reuniting with her No Doubt bandmates at Coachella in April, more than a decade since the band's last hiatus.

The band sparked reunion rumors just days before the music festival announced their official lineup, with an Instagram video that teased an upcoming performance.

"I'll do a show. Do you want to do a show?" Stefani asked Kanal, 53, and other members Adrian Young and Tom Dumont, in the quick clip.

Stefani cofounded the group in 1986 with her brother, Eric Stefani, who left the band in 1995, and John Spence, who died by suicide in 1987. Kanal, Young, 54, and Dumont, 56, joined the group before their debut record was released in 1992.

No Doubt would go to see great success, particularly throughout the '90s and early 2000s, with Stefani emerging as the breakout star.

The Voice coach eventually decided to pursue her own music career, releasing four solo albums since 2004, while still making music with the band.

No Doubt last went on tour in 2012 for their Seven Night Stand tour, before going on an official hiatus the follow year.

While Stefani was never opposed to getting the band together, a reunion seemed uncertain -- till now.