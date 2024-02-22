Zendaya Shares Why Boyfriend Tom Holland's 'Beautiful Charisma' Just 'Works' for Her

Getty

"He's just naturally very good at that. Whereas for me, I've definitely had to pull it out of me a little bit. He's got that natural gift," the 'Dune' star gushed.

There's only one guy for Zendaya!

During BuzzFeed's recent puppy interview with the actress, the 27-year-old Dune: Part Two star was asked which of her castmates had the most "rizz" -- short for charisma.

"Me. Hello?" Zendaya jokingly responded, before admitting that she didn't know how to answer the question.

Instead of naming a co-star, like Timothée Chalamet or Austin Butler, she pointed to her real-life boyfriend, Tom Holland.

"Rizz is short for charisma, right? Everybody's kind of got their own," she said. "I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but I know personally, works for me, is Mr. Tom Holland."

"I'm more shy and kind of quiet, so it takes a little bit more to pull me out of my shell," Zendaya continued. "But he's great at just talking to people and getting to know people. You see him and talk shows and stuff like that. He's just naturally very good at that. Whereas for me, I've definitely had to pull it out of me a little bit. He's got that natural gift."

And the Euphoria actress isn't the only one on the Dune cast to share that opinion, with Chalamet admitting during a chat on LADbible TV, that the Spider-Man: No Way Home star has much more rizz than him.

"Tom is the ultimate rizz master," Chalamet tells Keegan-Michael Key. "Internet knows this. Zendaya knows this. Everyone knows this. Ultimate rizz master."

Key seemed to disagree, landing in the middle before acknowledging that both of the young Hollywood heartthrobs possess a level of charisma.

While Zendaya couldn't help but gush over Holland while speaking with BuzzFeed, the pair have been fairly private about their relationship.

Meeting on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, the pair inadvertently confirmed their romance for the first time four years later.

Holland has touched on keeping their relationship "sacred," telling The Hollywood Reporter last summer, "Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible. We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."

After their busy schedules pulled them apart, the pair were met with breakup rumors that were further fueled when Zendaya unfollowed everyone on Instagram, including her beau, but Holland quickly shut that down during a run-in with TMZ in January, telling the outlet, "absolutely not" when asked if he'd split from his longtime love.

That was reinforced the following month, when Zendaya and Holland were photographed hand-in-hand in London following the Dune: Part Two premiere.