Southern Hospitality's Joe Bradley Grilled on Rumored Hookup With Luann De Lesseps

Bravo / Getty

While he denied anything happened, none of his costars appeared to believe him -- with one saying he was 99% sure they hooked up.

Southern Hospitality star Joe Bradley is remaining tight lipped on his rumored romantic escapades with Luann de Lesseps.

The two sparked headlines after an appearance on Watch What Happens Live together back in January, with reports suggesting they were "all over each other" at a bar following the filming. During Thursday's Southern Hospitality reunion episode of WWHL last night, Bradley was asked about the alleged canoodling by host Andy Cohen.

"I love the MILFS. I'm the mayor of MILF City at Republic [his place of work]," Joe said. When pressed by a costar whether they slept together, he replied, "This is the truth, me and Luann, we got a drink and we hit it off."

Bradley insisted the pair did not hook up, while admitting he was "probably too flirtatious" with the former Real Housewife of New York considering "how soon" it was after his break from Danielle Olivera.

"I did cross a line at the hotel, but I did not kiss her," he claimed, "We did not hook up."

His costars continued to speculate otherwise, as TJ Dinch -- another Republic bartender -- said, "I think you should be honest." When asked what he knows by Cohen, Dinch said he was "99" percent sure they hooked up.

As Joe said, "F--k TJ," Dinch replied, "Joe, just admit it" -- while Cohen said Bradley was "so guilty right now."

This comes after de Lesseps caused quite the stir when she called Bradley "charming."