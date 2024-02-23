Ricky Martin Admits to Foot Fetish

Getty

Ricky Martin is not ashamed about his foot fetish.

Speaking to GQ the singer was asked about the hints he has dropped over time about his love of feet.

Instead of dodging the subject, like many would expect. Martin jumps at the opportunity to discuss.

"I love feet. I have a foot thing. I love foot massages, and I would kiss your feet like crazy for hours," the 52-year-old says.

"But we all have something. Some have a fetish of armpits."

Martin has previously shared photos of his own feet with GQ asking if it is for his 18.5 million fans to enjoy.

"Let’s open the conversation!" he says.

"Let me like this comment that said, 'I like your feet.' I have fans that can draw my feet like a piece of art. They write to me: 'Ricky, I can recognize your feet a mile away.'"

His love of feet was not the only thing he was open to sharing his personal thoughts on.

The "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer didn't shy away from the discussion when asked about the lingering lawsuit in Puerto Rico brought about in 2022 by Martin against his nephew.

Martin has denied claims that the pair had a seven-month-long relationship. His nephew sought a protective order against Martin which was dismissed after it was withdrawn during a court hearing.