Victoria Beckham Wears One Heel While Walking on Crutches After Breaking Foot

As if Posh Spice would do anything less.

Victoria Beckham isn't letting a little broken foot stop her!

The Spice Girls alum stepped out for dinner with friends in London Wednesday, where she was spotted rocking a heel, despite breaking her foot just last week.

Victoria, who broke her foot after falling over in the gym, looked chic as always for the outing, sporting head-to-toe black with sunglasses while on crutches. As for her footwear, the fashion designer paired her orthopedic boot with a single Alaïa Le Coeur heart-cut slingback pump featuring a two-inch heel.

The night out comes after last week, Victoria revealed on her Instagram Story that she hurt her foot while working out on Valentine's Day.

"Happy Valentine's Day to me," she wrote, alongside a photo of her foot being iced. "Fell over in the gym!!!!!"

Shortly after, her husband, David Beckham, revealed on his page that the accident his wife suffered in the gym was actually a "clean break."

The former soccer star accompanied the post with a photo of Victoria's leg and a foot boot. At the time, David poked fun at her foot on his Instagram Story, writing, "How bigs your toe? WOW I NEVER NOTICED THAT BEFORE."

The accident didn't stop the couple from celebrating their love for each other though, with Victoria posting a tribute to David on Instagram.

"Happy Valentine’s Day cowboy 🤠🐴 🔊," she captioned the post. "Love u so much @davidbeckham!! Kisses @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham#HarperSeven xx."

David returned the love with a post of his own, writing, "Happy Valentines to an amazing wife , mummy & best friend 🩷 I love you 🩷 I mean ' I just fancied her ' @victoriabeckham 🩷 Happy valentines kiddies @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham#HarperSeven 🩷🩷🩷🩷."

