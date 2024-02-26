Why Martha Stewart Wears Swimsuits, Not Underwear Under Her Clothes

Instagram

"I like wearing bathing suits under my clothes just in case I want to go swimming," the lifestyle guru revealed to 'Page Six."

No underwear, no problem!

While speaking to Page Six over the weekend, Martha Stewart revealed she doesn't wear underwear. In fact she prefers not to wear it, opting to rock a swimsuit under her clothing instead.

"I like bathing suits. I like wearing bathing suits under my clothes just in case I want to go swimming," the lifestyle mogul told the outlet.

She continued, "Bathing suits are my underwear. I don't wear any of that structured stuff. No tight lace, no SKIMS for Martha. But I love SKIMS -- I think they serve a very good purpose! But I don't wear those. I only wear Aerie bathing suits under my clothes."

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model said she hoped SKIMS creator, Kim Kardashian, wouldn't be "mad" at her for for revealing that she skips out on the shapewear.

"No, she won't be mad at me," the 82-year-old decided. "She knows I don't wear SKIMS."

Stewart, who rocked a bathing suit on the cover of SI last year, previously dished on being the magazine's oldest cover star, and what made her take the big gig.

"When I heard that I was going to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, I thought, 'Oh, that’s pretty good, I'm gonna be the oldest person I think ever on a cover of Sports Illustrated,'" she said in a video for the publication. "I don't think about age very much, but I thought that this is kind of historic and that I better look really good."

Though she admitted she's usually "motivated by pay" for new gigs, that wasn't the case this time around.

"I was motivated by showing people a woman my age can still look good, feel good, be good, blah blah blah," Stewart shared. "I want other women to feel that they could also be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue."

"Age is not the determining factor in terms of friendship or in terms of success, but what people do, how people think, how people act, that's what's important and not your age," she added.