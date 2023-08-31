Martha Stewart Responds to Iceberg Cocktail Backlash

Instagram

"Popping a bit of ice into a drink is no worse than taking a glass of water from a river," said one glaciologist.

Martha Stewart responded to the backlash against her most recent Instagram post, in which she revealed that she used an iceberg to chill her cocktail.

Stewart took to her Instagram Stories to share an article from the Washington Post that had experts defending her actions.

The Story, which has since expired, was a picture of another iceberg in the water with the caption, "pleated iceberg. perfect for cocktails!"

In the Washington Post article, glaciologist Eric Rignot noted that he has done the same thing and defended her action.

"It is not like she went to a glacier and carved a piece of ice off it," said Rignot. "Icebergs float at sea already and slowly melt. Whether they melt in the ocean or in your glass does not make a difference."

Glaciologist Ian Allison also added that the cruise ship was far more detrimental to the environment than the ice in her glass.

"Popping a bit of ice into a drink is no worse than taking a glass of water from a river," said Allison.