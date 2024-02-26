Mauricio Umansky Says Kyle Richards Is the One Who 'Wanted the Separation' in New Buying Beverly Hills Teaser

Netflix / Bravo

The candid conversation comes after Richards cited a lack of "trust" in their relationship as the reason for their separation during 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' finale Wednesday.

Mauricio Umansky is shedding more light on his separation from Kyle Richards.

In a new teaser for the second season of his Netflix reality series, Buying Beverly Hills, Umansky appears to place the blame on Richards, telling a friend that it was actually The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star who wanted the separation.

"She wanted the separation," Umansky is seen telling a friend, before another scene shows him addressing personal issues at a company event. "The Agency being a large family -- just like every family -- there's conflict."

The teaser also sees both Umansky and Richards point to their busy schedules as the reason for the rift in their 27-year marriage, with the real estate mogul telling the reality star, "The stress and the travel, obviously affects us."

A brand new #BuyingBeverlyHills Teaser Trailer is here! New season launches March 22 #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/5A2vmEk47I — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) February 26, 2024 @queensofbravo

The clip comes after Richards addressed their split in the season 13 finale of RHOBH last week, where she cited a loss of "trust" in their relationship as one of the reasons their union broke down.

"There were things that happened that made me lose my trust that I wasn't able to recover from," Richards revealed. "It just felt like my whole life was over in that moment. The life as I knew it."

A first official look at the series also saw Umansky discuss their separation with the pair's four daughters, where he once again seemed to place the onus on Richards.

"I had an amazing 26 years with your mom. An amazing 26 years. I wanted to do everything possible to just save it," Umansky told the girls. "So your mom came and she talked to me. And she said, 'I think I need space.'"

He continued, "She said to me, 'Listen, the rules are that you go out, you date, you do whatever it is you want to do. I'm not going to be asking you what you're doing. I don't want you to be asking me what I'm doing. Like we are separated.'"

News of Richards and Umansky's separation was revealed in July following a People Magazine article, and while the pair initially shut down reports that they were divorcing, they did acknowledge that they had a "rough year" before later confirming their separation.

Richards, who discussed the People article on RHOBH, addressed the leak on WWHL, where she was asked who she thought planted the story about their marriage.

"I really don't know," Richards said. "Mo had some ideas, and he was really upset about it. I was too. I have no idea."

She continued, "Someone hears something, they tell a friend who tells a friend, it goes like that."

During the RHOBH after show, Richards recalled being in Aspen with her whole family, getting ready to go paddle-boarding when the news broke. She said they talked about it briefly as a family, but decided to still try and have a good day.

But after getting bombarded with phone calls about the news, Richards and Umansky had to have the hard conversation with their daughters, which the teaser also gives a glimpse at.

"We wanted to have this conversation when we were all together for obvious reasons," Richards is seen saying as the family is sat around the dinner table. "I'm really sorry, you guys."