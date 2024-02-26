Romeo Beckham and Girlfriend Mia Regan Split After 5 Years

Getty

"We still have a lot of love and respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will," Romeo wrote on his Instagram Story Sunday.

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan are calling it quits.

The 21-year-old soccer player took to his Instagram Story Sunday to reveal that the pair had broken up after five years of dating.

"Mooch and I have parted ways after 5 years of love," Romeo wrote. "We still have a lot of love and respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will."

Instagram

Regan, meanwhile, shared her own statement regarding the split, writing, "This is Ro, we have grown up with each other since we were 16. Love takes different forms & pupates as you mature. We aren't [together] romantically but we do share lots of love for one another."

"After 5 years, we friendzoned each other heheh," the model, also 21, added, alongside a throwback photo of the pair.

Instagram

Romeo, the middle son of soccer star, David Beckham, and Spice Girl turned fashion designer, Victoria Beckham, first started dating Regan back in 2019.

The pair made their first public appearance together at the 2021 Fashion Awards in London, and have since been spotted together on the red carpet and at family events, including the Netflix premiere of David's 2023 docuseries, Beckham.

Regan developed a close relationship with Victoria over the years, and even collaborated with her on a denim line.

"Victoria and I have always been in conversation about fashion," Regan told Vogue in October 2022. "I felt that [Victoria] really trusted me. To see her in full work mode was cool."

Victoria, meanwhile, praised Regan's potential in the industry, telling the outlet, "Mia has always had a unique approach to fashion and styling."

She added, "I love that she's fun and not afraid to try new things when it comes to her personal style, which is reflected in the capsule."

David, 48, and Victoria, 49, also share sons Brooklyn, 24, and Cruz, 18, and daughter Harper, 12.