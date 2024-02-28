Tyler Cameron Shares Final Text Message With His Mom on the Anniversary of Her Death

"They were short, and rushed," Cameron told his followers, urging them to reach out to their loved ones. "I did not take my time and now I wish I could have that time back to really call her."

Tyler Cameron reminisced on the last time he spoke to his mother, Andrea Cameron before she died.

He marked the four year anniversary of her death by sharing a number of photos of his late mom and penned an emotional caption for his 2.2 million followers to read.

"Today is never an easy day," the 31-year-old wrote on Instagram. "Today marks 4 years since your accident and when we last spoke. I miss the hell out of you. We all do. I have a pit in my throat as I write this. You were such a light and you put that light on everyone who needed it. I can go on and on about you but I want to use today to remind people to take their time."

Andrea died in February 2020 at the age of 55 after being admitted to the hospital for what turned out to be a brain aneurysm.

Since the shock loss of his mom, Cameron has been dealing with his grief publicly, which no doubt has helped others in a similar position.

"It's so easy to get caught up in the ways of the world," Cameron wrote. "Hopping from meeting to meeting, job to job, call to call. Work, life and relationships can so easily pull us away from those that love us the most. We get one mom and one dad in this world if we're lucky. So when they reach out, take your time. Take your time to have that meaningful call or text message."

Cameron reflected on the last message he sent to his mom, which he says was "rushed" and admits he wished he took his time.

"I share with yall my last messages with her," he continued. "They were short, and rushed. I did not take my time and now I wish I could have that time back to really call her and tell her I love her and how excited I am to see her. How excited I am to start this new dream project with you."

The Special Forces: World's Toughest Test star asked his fans to take it slow with their loved ones and contact them as much as they can.

"All I ask from all of you is to take your time, and call those loved ones that always have your back and always are reaching out to you," Cameron said. "Your call or text will mean the world to them and you never know when it will be your last chance to do so. We all can be better at doing this."