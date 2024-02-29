Rita Ora Says She Can Now 'Recognize' The Signs of a Panic Attack and Prepare

Getty

"I have anxiety, I think anyone in my industry has anxiety to be honest," the 33-year-old singer said.

Rita Ora has opened up about her ongoing struggles with anxiety.

While appearing on Evgeny Lebedev's Brave New World podcast, the singer said she has "learned to recognize" the signs of panic attack before they overcome her.

"I had really bad anxiety... I have anxiety, I think anyone in my industry has anxiety to be honest," the 33-year-old said. "It is I think now really cool that it's become a conversation and there's days that are better than other days, just like anxiety is, just like having panic attacks."

Ora spoke in detail about her mental health struggles and the tools she has developed over the years to manage her wellbeing. On the podcast she credits The Ice Man Wim Hof -- an extreme athlete known for his ability to withstand low temperatures -- saying she regularly takes part in 40-minute infrared saunas and then a cold plunge or shower.

She also noted the use of acupuncture and Chinese medicine.

"I've really learnt... Well I still get these moments -- I have learnt now to recognize when it's coming, before I would still feel like it was foreign and I do little things," she said before adding that she focuses on certain areas of her nervous system.

"It's my stomach, so I do a lot of acupuncture around there and I just breathe and I just lie there for about 20 minutes. I do love Chinese medicines. I try and incorporate a lot of different methods I'm not just like a one person thing."

The "Your Song" singer said she became "obsessed" with Wim Hof's methods, which also includes regular meditation, she even surprised her husband Taika Waititi by having him visit their home.

"I actually asked him to come and surprise my husband for his birthday, and my husband isn't as obsessed as I am, and he didn't know he was coming," Ora said of Waititi. "For him to fly in and do this for us was really special, so we woke up, it was his birthday and in he walked, my jaw dropped."

The couple did a 20 minute meditation session and lied down in the shade listening to birds.

This isn't the first time Ora has spoken about her battle with mental health. The singer opened up about going to therapy on her third album You and I.