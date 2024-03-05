Brock Davies Confronts Tom Sandoval for Allegedly Spreading Brock-Rachel Leviss Hookup Rumors

Getty

"Dude, your team was pushing rumors of me sleeping with [Leviss]," Davies exclaimed, before sharing how he and Scheana found out the gossip was allegedly coming from Tom's camp.

It seems everyone had some air to clear with Tom Sandoval during the Vanderpump Rules cast trip to Lake Tahoe ... even Scheana Shay's husband, Brock Davies.

On Tuesday night's new hour, the entire cast -- sans Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney -- continued their group getaway. After an emotional meditation exercise in which Scheana grappled with her complicated emotions over former BFF, Tom, he attempted to downplay his behavior while speaking with Brock Davies and James Kennedy as they took a gondola ride together later in the day.

"She's so focused on this thing but the one thing to keep in mind is I did not do any of this -- neither Rachel nor I -- did any of this with the intention of hurting anyone," said Sandoval, who believed the reactions to the affair from his costars "was very intentionally trying to hurt [Leviss] and I."

That set off Brock, who exclaimed, "Bro, your girl put a restraining order on my wife!" Tom hit back by saying, "Because she got punched in the god damn face," something Scheana denies. In a confessional, Brock said he believed Tom was only taking 10% accountability, while putting 90% blame on everybody else for "his issues."

"Something happened and then there was 5 months after that of someone constantly on a f--king hate crusade, perpetuating rumors of me and Billie," Tom continued, referring to speculation he and former costar Billie Lee were hooking up as well.

"Dude, your team was pushing rumors of me sleeping with [Rachel]. Your team was, to take the edge off it," Brock then accused, catching Sandoval off guard.

While Tom claimed there's "no evidence of that whatsoever," Brock said in a confessional that his and Scheana's publicist reached out to one of the outlets which ran the rumors Davies and Leviss also hooked up and was told "off the record" that it came "from Tom Sandoval's team." He added that nothing ever happened between him and Leviss, saying he always "looked at her like a little sister and I would never allow that to happen."

"Our team got a response to respond to your team," Davies told Sandoval. "Your team was trying to save your ass and they threw me and my family under the rock."

Tom was adamant his team "never said that," saying "it's just not true" and nobody would "ever find any evidence of that because it never happened."

After venting a bit to Scheana about the confrontation, Brock eventually returned to Tom's side and apologized for his outburst.

"Sorry I get emotional about this stuff and you do too and we do say things that are top of mind and it's not conducive to a solid conversation for this and I apologize," he told Tom, who replied by saying he wasn't trying to discount their feelings about anything.

"It felt like a constant kicking while I was down type scenario, from you guys specifically," Tom continued, saying that while they probably thought he was "partying his balls off" by touring post-Scandoval, the only reason he put himself out there was because he "had no f--king money" and needed to be on the road.

Brock admitted he and Scheana also may have gone a little overboard with their podcast commentary about both Tom and Rachel, before adding Sandoval wasn't making the best "choices" amid the affair fallout either. The two were able to hug it out and move on.