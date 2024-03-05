Kyle Richards Shares Update on Mauricio Umansky Separation, Family Figuring Out 'New Normal'

Getty

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards drops by The Drew Barrymore Show where she opens up about her separation with husband Mauricio Umansky and how the family is navigating this change.

While appearing on an all-star Housewives panel on The Drew Barrymore Show Tuesday, Richards was asked how she's doing amid all the headlines about her marriage following The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' explosive 13th season.

"I'm in a happy place, not the happiest place I've ever been, but I'm doing a lot better. We are doing better," Richards shared before addressing how the couple has been navigating their "new normal."

"We, my husband and I, are still under the same roof with our daughters, just different bedrooms, which feels very strange to share so publicly, but that's another part of doing what we do," she continued. "And, you know, we're good, we don't fight or anything. We've never been a toxic couple."

As for what's next, Richards said she and Umanksy are still figuring it out, telling host Drew Barrymore they will eventually take that "next step," whatever that may be.

"Because we are fortunate enough to have other homes and sort of like, moving around, keeping our daughters in the same house, even though three of them are adults, Portia's 15, but you know, it's working for now," the actress and reality start explained. "Obviously it's not going to stay like that, it can't stay like that forever and because of my kids' ages, it's not like they're toddlers."

Richards added, "Eventually we'll figure it out and take it to the next step, whichever that step may be, we're still figuring it out."

Richards' 27-year marriage and eventual separation have been making headlines both on and off RHOBH, with the bulk of the show's season 13 reunion focusing on the couple.

Meanwhile, Umansky has seemingly credited his estranged wife for wanting the separation, with a new clip from his Netflix series, Buying Beverly Hills, showing ramped-up business at his real estate firm creating cracks in their union.

"I've been spreading myself way too thin. I've been all over the place," Umansky admits in the clip. "I've been all over the place. My wife is all over the place."

Mauricio and Kyle talk about the growing distance between them and what running The Agency has to do with it in this sneak peek at Buying Beverly Hills Season 2, premiering March 22 pic.twitter.com/QzNRPLGRLH — Netflix (@netflix) March 5, 2024 @netflix

He continues, "I've been trying to be like a macho man and not express all the stuff I've been dealing with with my kids and my wife, and it's starting to become one of these things where it's just starting to get too big and too much for me to handle."