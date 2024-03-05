Lala Kent Unloads on 'Scary' Tom Sandoval for 'Isolating, Grooming' Rachel Leviss on Vanderpump Rules

Bravo

Lala's attempt to get an apology from Sandoval goes wildly off the rails on Vanderpump Rules, after he previously criticized her for not being "real" and for having "douchey" energy.

Lala Kent definitely rocked the boat during a Vanderpump Rules vacation to Lake Tahoe.

On Tuesday night's new hour, the entire cast -- sans Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney -- continued their group getaway. Throughout the trip, numerous costars took the opportunity to air their grievances with Tom Sandoval directly to his face and, at the end of the episode, it was Lala's turn.

While the gang was on a boat ride -- meaning there was no escape -- Kent sat down with Sandoval and confronted him over comments he made in an interview which dropped the same day Scandoval broke. At the time, he called Lala "overly douchey" and said he didn't believe she was "real." This, to Lala, was rich -- coming from someone whose secret affair was exposed an hour later.

She asked Tom how he could "look me in my eyes and say, 'You need to be real, you need to be honest with your life,' all of those things knowing you were doing what you guy were doing," wondering, "How could you look at me and say those things?"

The timing of his interview comments, she said, was "mind-blowing" and "such a mind f--k."

Defending himself, Sandoval said, "Lala, your entire life was a mystery and off limits for years and years and we respected that. It felt like things are only allowed to be talked about if you're okay with them."

In a confessional, he said they were both "liars" and believed, "in this instance, we can just call this a wash." Kent, however, did not feel the same way.

"We can go down a laundry list and have a heyday with my past. I go through this in my mind and no one's going to beat me up more than I'm going to beat myself up. You're not my dad, you're not my mama, you haven't been a friend. You don't get to talk to me about my past that I lived," she said to him.

As for why his controversy was fair game for her to talk about, she said he opened that door himself by telling her to be "real." She then added, "I thought in this moment that you would say, 'You know what, La, that is f--ked up," expressing frustration he wouldn't just apologize.

"All of us are really putting our f--king lives out there and you are not! And then you ask me to tell you my f--king life story?!" Tom exclaimed, before Kent really started seeing red.

"Am I losing my mind?! He wants to talk about the past six years, I'm not real, I'm not this, you're insane! I felt bad for you for five f--king seconds and now you're proving to me that you are terrifying. You are f--king terrifying," she screamed at him. "I'm happy with the human that I am, I made a lot of s--tty mistakes and you are not going to be the one that I sit there and go, 'Tom Sandoval, doesn't approve.' Thank god you don't! I wanted to have a conversation with you like you being a human being."

She then told Sandoval that he "will not allow me to evolve," even though she believed she was giving him that grace. He, however, thought that was all BS -- believing she only started to ease off the Tom and Rachel Leviss hate train after she was "eaten alive on social media" for going "a little too far" with her comments in the wake of Scandoval.

Kent said the thing that really made her ease off was Rachel saying she felt that if she didn't "fall in line with Sandoval, I have nobody" -- before telling Tom, "You isolate, you groom, you lie."

"Don't f--king sit there and accuse me of grooming! You don't f--king know me, dude," he shouted back, as Kent stormed to the other end of the boat to get away from him. Scheana Shay then stepped in, trying to talk some sense into Sandoval over what Kent was attempting to do before it all went off the rails.

"That's all she's asking for, is an apology for how you treated her in the past because she's been really, really f--king nice about you the last couple of days and shown a lot of f--king grace," said Scheana. "All she's asking for is an apology for how hypocritical it was that you would look her in the eyes and tell her to be real, knowing what you were doing. That's all she's asking for, Tom, that's it. Apologize for that, that's all."

Lala then returned, telling Sandoval she was "not coming for you" and simply wanted an apology or at least acknowledgment of his hypocrisy. He said he didn't "fully understand" her intention, before sharing how Scheana explained it to him and hugging it out.

"I don't want to be this way around you. I appreciate you, it means a lot to me," he told Kent. "These past couple days, it really meant a lot to me, it's changed a lot of what I think about you. So, yes, it's a lot. I'm still processing even these days. I'm processing everything. It's a lot for everybody."