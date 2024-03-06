Chilling New Details Emerge from Girls Allegedly 'Drugged' by Friend's Dad at Sleepover

STOCK IMAGE / GETTY

One girl recalls how she "tipped over" and fell into a "thick, deep sleep" after having smoothies from their friend's father ... while another claimed he seemed "drunk" and "slurred his words" as she frantically tried to leave the sleepover.

Police docs have revealed new details about what allegedly went down during a sleepover which ended with an Oregon father facing accusations of drugging his daughter's friends.

The Lake Oswego Police Department confirmed last week that 57-year-old Michael Meyden has been charged with 3 counts of causing another to ingest a controlled substance, 3 counts of application of a scheduled-4 controlled substance to another and 3 counts of delivery of a controlled substance to a minor following an incident on August 26, 2023. He's accused of slipping benzodiazepine into mango smoothies.

Meyden turned himself in at the Clackamas County Jail, before pleading not guilty during an arraignment and posting $50,000 bail.

The probable cause affidavit, per PEOPLE, revealed more insight into what allegedly happened on that August evening, after Meyden's daughter had three friends over for a sleepover. The slumber party followed a trip to the nail salon, pizza and time in the hot tub, before showers and bed.

The three girls were interviewed by police and claimed he was "very involved with their activities" all night, "constantly checking in on them and interjecting himself into their conversations" as the girls watched movies and had a "spa night" in the basement.

He's accused of giving all four girls mango smoothies, providing them with "specific colored reusable straws to distinguish their own drink." He was allegedly "adamant that the girls drink out of their own cups" and "insisted they drink them," with one girl saying the smoothies had "tiny white chunks throughout and sprinkled on top."

When one girl allegedly complained about the taste, he made her another one ... before accusing the girl of switching drinks with someone else when she barely touched that one too. "This upset him," read the affidavit.

The girl who didn't finish her smoothie told police Meyden came downstairs more than once during the night and tried to separate two of the girls from each other as they slept. She claimed she could "feel him watching her by his presence as she kept her eyes shut, pretending to be asleep," before saying he began "doing tests to make sure we weren't awake." According to the girl, he put his finger under her nose "as if to see if she was soundly asleep," before he then "waved his hand in front of her face."

She told cops she was "concerned" and "remained awake in fear that Mr. Meyden was going to do something to" her sleeping friend.

When he left the room, the girl then began frantically texting her mother.

"Mom please pick me up and say I had a family emergency. I don’t feel safe," she allegedly messaged her mom around 1:43am. "I might not respond but please come get me (crying emoji), Please. Please pick up. Please. PLEASE!!"

She eventually reached a family friend, who came to pick her up. The girl told police that she ran into Meyden coming out of a bathroom in the basement as she tried to leave -- saying he "seemed drunk" and he "murmured and slurred." When the other girls' parents came to pick them up as well about an hour later, he allegedly told them he didn't "understand" what was happening, telling them to return in the morning; the parents all took their kids home.

It's at the hospital the next day when all three girls were interviewed by police, who noted that even 12 hours after drinking the smoothie, one of the girls still "walked slowly and used the assistance of her mother for balance, her eyelids were heavy, and she spoke slowly."

One of the girls told authorities she remembered them all telling scary stories, before she "tipped over" suddenly when she got up. She said she then blacked out and went into a "thick, deep sleep" unlike any she'd experienced before.

The girls all tested positive for benzodiazepine, which are typically used to treat anxiety or insomnia. Common benzos include Valium, Xanax, Ativan, and Klonopin.