Teresa Giudice Marriage to Luis Ruelas Appears on the Rocks in Real Housewives of New Jersey Trailer

Getty/Bravo

The explosive look at season 14 also teased a friendship ending fight between Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral.

Trouble in paradise already for Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas?

In the first look at season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the couple's marriage takes center stage as apparent financial struggles and family tension plague their love bubble.

And it's not just the typical first years of marriage bumps in the road either, with Teresa's costars seeming to insinuate that Luis "pissed her money away," noting that the RHONJ star is also "distraught" over things at home.

"Teresa is distraught, because in the house, there's not a lot of calm," Danielle Cabral is seen telling Melissa Gorga. "Every time I talk to her, her stomach is in knots," Jennifer Aydin adds.

As far as the financial situation, there appears to be a spat between Teresa and Louis and Rachel Fuda and her husband, John Fuda, over some kind of business dealing, with John calling Teresa the "poster child for money laundering," and taking aim at Teresa's past indiscretions.

"When I need my money laundered, I'll call you," John yells at Teresa before storming out.

The clip also sees Luis attempt to resolve things at home, telling Teresa, "I want it to be better."

"It's not gonna be better," Teresa shoots back. "I don't want to talk about it."

Elsewhere in the first look trailer, we see Danielle and Jennifer come to blows, with Jen "outing" Danielle after what looks like a season of drama between the two.

"I see your true colors. I just f--king outed you," Jennifer yells, with Danielle clapping back, "You're dirty and everybody was right about you, you're a piece of s--t."

Things get even worse when the pair get in each other's faces, with Danielle once again throwing insults Jennifer's way.

"You're a f--king dirt bag," she says before the clip comes to a close.

As for the rest of the cast, Dolores Catania, has her own challenges ahead of her as her relationship with boyfriend Paulie enters uncertain territory amidst his divorce proceedings.

Margaret Josephs, meanwhile, is forced to confront lingering grief over her ex-husband's death, which strains her marriage with Joe.

And while there's no telling if there will ever be peace between Teresa and Melissa, the Envy boutique owner is busy sending her first born off to college, as she and husband Joe prepare to bid farewell to daughter Antonia.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 premieres Sunday, May 5 at 8 p.m. ET.