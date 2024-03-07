Millie Bobby Brown Goes Makeup Free, Wears a Pimple Patch on The Drew Barrymore Show

The 'Stranger Things' actress also rocked a casual sweatsuit set for the talk show appearance.
No makeup? No problem!
Millie Bobby Brown appeared fresh-faced and makeup free on The Drew Barrymore Show Thursday.
The Stranger Things star rocked a sweatsuit set, tall boots, choker necklace and dangling earrings, with Barrymore keeping things equally casual in a sweat set of her own -- both of which appeared to be from Brown's new Florence by Mills fashion line.
In addition to opting for a no-makeup look, Brown swept her hair back into a low bun and rocked a purple butterfly pimple patch from her skincare range, while promoting her latest Netflix project, Damsel.
The laid back episode saw the pair cuddled up on the couch while Brown dished on her wedding-themed 20th birthday party, which doubled as a bachelorette bash.
"I don't party, in general. Also, I don't have many girl friends, I have boy friends," she told Barrymore, adding that many of her fiancé Jake Bongiovi's fraternity brothers from college were there to celebrate with the couple.
"Jake's fraternity brothers back in college are like some of my closest friends and so we had, like, a bachelorette party, but I was the only girl," Brown added.
The beauty entrepreneur is no stranger to going makeup free and has kept it real about her skincare journey on social media, sharing both the good and bad skin days she has with her 63 million Instagram followers.
She even posted a side-by-side pair of selfies of her with and without makeup in October, proving that celebrities, such as herself, can have relatable skincare moments too.
Elsewhere in the interview, Brown, who is gearing up to tie the knot with Bongiovi, shared how her parents and her in-laws meeting young served as inspiration for her and Jake, 21.
"It's just to say that we grew up with really wonderful relationships to observe and I think that it just set a precedent for what we want in our lives," Brown gushed. "And I just think that, yeah, I watch my parents fall more in love every day and that same goes for when I see Jake's parents, and I think that's just what we hope to achieve for ourselves."