Georgia Men Plotted for 'Large Python' to Eat Child Before Blowing Up Mom's Home: Authorities

Bryan County Sheriff's Office

The two men allegedly considered using snakes, rats and even scalping as means of intimidation or murder, before blowing up the victim's home.

Two men have been indicted on federal charges after allegedly plotting some extreme ways to "kill, intimidate, harass or injure" a Georgia woman and her child.

Stephen Glosser, 37, and Caleb Kinsey, 34, were arrested back in February 2023 in relation to a home explosion the month prior. The cause of the explosion was later determined to be "an IED comprised of a binary explosive compound"; Glosser was apprehended locally while Kisney "fled and was arrested in Louisiana."

The U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of Georgia confirmed Thursday the pair were charged with Stalking; Use of an Explosive to Commit Another Felony Offense; Conspiracy to Use an Explosive to Commit a Felony; and Possession of an Unregistered Destructive Device. Kinsey was also charged with False Statement During the Purchase of a Firearm, and Possession of Firearms by a Convicted Felon.

A news release detailed the case against the two, who allegedly placed the victim under surveillance "with the intent to kill, injure, harass, or intimidate."

The two are accused of using cell phones to "create a plan to kill, intimidate, harass, or injure the victim" by a number of different -- and extremely out there -- methods, including "shooting arrows into the victim's front door, acquiring and releasing 'a large python into the victim's home to eat the victim’s daughter,' mailing dog feces or dead rats to the victim's home, scalping the victim, and blowing up the victim's home."

Kinsey, according to authorities, is the one who "acquired and built" the explosive using Tannerite, before using the device to "blow up the victim's house" on January 13, 2023.